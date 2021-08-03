Stevo Krickovic envisions big things for Cedar Valley soccer with new training center

CEDAR FALLS – Stevan ‘Stevo’ Krickovic has trained soccer athletes from other parts of Iowa.
The 2012 Waterloo West graduate has seen how soccer has grown and produced many good, quality players that go on to play at the collegiate level and beyond in other area outside of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.
As he saw the individual training center he was working at in Iowa City, Krickovic began to think: Why couldn’t a similar training center catered to individuals or small groups succeed in the Cedar Valley?
It was that thought process that brought Krickovic, who played collegiately at Western Illinois, semi-professionally with the Minnesota Twin Stars of the National Premier Soccer League and competed in Europe and Thailand, to move back to Waterloo and open enVision Soccer Training in Cedar Falls.
“When my career wrapped up in Thailand I came home and after a month or so began working for a friend in Iowa City at Total Elite Soccer,” Krickovic said. “I was living on his couch, working another job to help get by. Then in about 2019 I moved back here and was driving back and forth.
“Things were going great up there. We had 60-70 kids we were training, but I kept thinking, ‘why can’t this work in the Cedar Valley?’ Des Moines, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids are the dominant areas, produce the most dominant players. I want the best players to start to come from the Cedar Valley. That is my mission moving forward with all of this.”
EnVision opened at the first of July and Krickovic says it has exceeded his expectations.
“I see a very big picture for this area. I have big plans and we will see how it goes,” Krickovic added.
The name of his business comes from the way Krickovic wants his athletes to think. He wants them to envision playing in college, playing beyond college and then work backward and identify what steps are needed to do it.
Each of Krickovic’s hour-long training sessions are detailed oriented, challenging his athletes to identify what went right and what went wrong after each segment of the session.
“I want to not only develop the player, but I want to develop the person,” Krickovic said. “Someday, like myself, your soccer playing days will come to an end, but character is forever and if I can develop not only my athlete’s skill, but his or her character, too, then those athletes can pursue whatever they want in life.”