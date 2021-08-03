Stevo Krickovic envisions big things for Cedar Valley soccer with new training center

CEDAR FALLS – Stevan ‘Stevo’ Krickovic has trained soccer athletes from other parts of Iowa.

The 2012 Waterloo West graduate has seen how soccer has grown and produced many good, quality players that go on to play at the collegiate level and beyond in other area outside of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

As he saw the individual training center he was working at in Iowa City, Krickovic began to think: Why couldn’t a similar training center catered to individuals or small groups succeed in the Cedar Valley?

It was that thought process that brought Krickovic, who played collegiately at Western Illinois, semi-professionally with the Minnesota Twin Stars of the National Premier Soccer League and competed in Europe and Thailand, to move back to Waterloo and open enVision Soccer Training in Cedar Falls.

“When my career wrapped up in Thailand I came home and after a month or so began working for a friend in Iowa City at Total Elite Soccer,” Krickovic said. “I was living on his couch, working another job to help get by. Then in about 2019 I moved back here and was driving back and forth.