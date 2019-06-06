{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- Never give up. Play until the whistle.

Easier said than done when competing for over an hour and a half of state tournament soccer in 80-plus degree heat. Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Morgan Aikey, however, blocked out any signs of fatigue and worked to create a golden opportunity in the 91st minute of Thursday’s Class 2A quarterfinal.

Aikey completed a long run down the right sideline, and centered a pass to Kenzie Roling for a golden goal in the first minute of the second overtime period that allowed Wavelry-Shell Rock to defeat Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 2-1, in a rematch of last year’s state final that the Go-Hawks lost.

“It was a really good battle and I just feel like we came out on top because of that extra effort in the end,” said Roling, a University of Iowa soccer recruit who leads the Go-Hawks with 37 goals.

A freshman newcomer, Aikey showcased poise beyond her years while working to give Roling an opportunity to end the match. The reserve raced past two Lewis Central defenders on a long ball that was tracking towards the sideline, and gained possession on the edge.

“I just was ready to finish so I kind of just ignored the fact that my legs were tired and stuff,” Aikey said. “I was just playing to the whistle. The ref didn’t call anything so I just ran through it and just kept playing.”

Assessing Aikey’s effort, Roling added, “She worked her butt off. I saw her sprint down the sideline and I was like, ‘I don’t know if it’s in.’ But she just worked so hard to get it. When she played that ball, I knew I had to put it in the back of the net.”

Roling took Aikey’s centering pass and noticed Titans goalkeeper Hannah Lucy had cut off a direct angle for a quick shot. Instead, the W-SR attacker touched the ball forward to herself and then fired the winning goal inside the back post.

“She’s crazy skilled,” Aikey said, assessing Roling’s shot-making ability. “She works hard all-year round and she works hard for everything that she’s got.”

The dramatic finish to this marathon battle came after Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1) and Lewis Central (14-5) played fairly even, with the Titans holding a 22-17 advantage in shots. W-SR coach Lauren Greiner didn’t see her team winning as many 50-50 balls and putting together the type of passing sequences that has been a signature of the group throughout the season.

“It was pretty rough, but once we finally settled in and started to find our game there towards the end a lot of good things were happening,” Greiner said. “We were patient, we were persistent, the girls kept working and finally capitalized on one.”

Roling played a role of facilitator on Waverly-Shell Rock’s first goal when she passed out wide to University of Northern Iowa soccer recruit Kennedy Rieken, who scored in the fourth minute.

The Go-Hawks held that initial advantage until Lewis Central’s Haley Bach was tackled from behind inside box. W-SR goalkeeper Gabby Burman made a diving save on Mikayla McCart's initial penalty kick, but McCart put in the rebound for a 30th minute equalizer.

Each team’s best opportunity for a go-ahead goal in regulation came early in the second half. Lewis Central’s leading scorer, Jayden Cross, blasted a shot that Burman deflected off the crossbar in the 44th minute, and Roling turned and fired inside the box for a shot that was saved in the 51st.

In total, Burman made 10 saves and Lewis Central’s Lucy stopped nine shots on goal.

Waverly-Shell Rock advances to face Dallas Center Grimes, a 1-0 overtime winner against Pella, 1:45 p.m. Friday in the Class 2A state semifinal.

“It was a little rough at the beginning of the season, but just watching our team grow on and off the field has been great,” Roling said.

For a newcomer like Aikey, this has already been a memorable season.

“These girls are so welcoming and it’s an amazing environment to come into and to play in as a freshman, especially,” Aikey said. “It’s hard to come in as a freshman, not really knowing anybody, but these girls made it nothing but enjoyable.”

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

