DES MOINES -- Never give up. Play until the whistle.
Easier said than done when competing for over an hour and a half of state tournament soccer in 80-plus degree heat. Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Morgan Aikey, however, blocked out any signs of fatigue and worked to create a golden opportunity in the 91st minute of Thursday’s Class 2A quarterfinal.
Aikey completed a long run down the right sideline, and centered a pass to Kenzie Roling for a golden goal in the first minute of the second overtime period that allowed Wavelry-Shell Rock to defeat Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 2-1, in a rematch of last year’s state final that the Go-Hawks lost.
“It was a really good battle and I just feel like we came out on top because of that extra effort in the end,” said Roling, a University of Iowa soccer recruit who leads the Go-Hawks with 37 goals.
A freshman newcomer, Aikey showcased poise beyond her years while working to give Roling an opportunity to end the match. The reserve raced past two Lewis Central defenders on a long ball that was tracking towards the sideline, and gained possession on the edge.
“I just was ready to finish so I kind of just ignored the fact that my legs were tired and stuff,” Aikey said. “I was just playing to the whistle. The ref didn’t call anything so I just ran through it and just kept playing.”
Assessing Aikey’s effort, Roling added, “She worked her butt off. I saw her sprint down the sideline and I was like, ‘I don’t know if it’s in.’ But she just worked so hard to get it. When she played that ball, I knew I had to put it in the back of the net.”
Roling took Aikey’s centering pass and noticed Titans goalkeeper Hannah Lucy had cut off a direct angle for a quick shot. Instead, the W-SR attacker touched the ball forward to herself and then fired the winning goal inside the back post.
“She’s crazy skilled,” Aikey said, assessing Roling’s shot-making ability. “She works hard all-year round and she works hard for everything that she’s got.”
The dramatic finish to this marathon battle came after Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1) and Lewis Central (14-5) played fairly even, with the Titans holding a 22-17 advantage in shots. W-SR coach Lauren Greiner didn’t see her team winning as many 50-50 balls and putting together the type of passing sequences that has been a signature of the group throughout the season.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was pretty rough, but once we finally settled in and started to find our game there towards the end a lot of good things were happening,” Greiner said. “We were patient, we were persistent, the girls kept working and finally capitalized on one.”
Roling played a role of facilitator on Waverly-Shell Rock’s first goal when she passed out wide to University of Northern Iowa soccer recruit Kennedy Rieken, who scored in the fourth minute.
The Go-Hawks held that initial advantage until Lewis Central’s Haley Bach was tackled from behind inside box. W-SR goalkeeper Gabby Burman made a diving save on Mikayla McCart's initial penalty kick, but McCart put in the rebound for a 30th minute equalizer.
Each team’s best opportunity for a go-ahead goal in regulation came early in the second half. Lewis Central’s leading scorer, Jayden Cross, blasted a shot that Burman deflected off the crossbar in the 44th minute, and Roling turned and fired inside the box for a shot that was saved in the 51st.
In total, Burman made 10 saves and Lewis Central’s Lucy stopped nine shots on goal.
Waverly-Shell Rock advances to face Dallas Center Grimes, a 1-0 overtime winner against Pella, 1:45 p.m. Friday in the Class 2A state semifinal.
“It was a little rough at the beginning of the season, but just watching our team grow on and off the field has been great,” Roling said.
For a newcomer like Aikey, this has already been a memorable season.
“These girls are so welcoming and it’s an amazing environment to come into and to play in as a freshman, especially,” Aikey said. “It’s hard to come in as a freshman, not really knowing anybody, but these girls made it nothing but enjoyable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.