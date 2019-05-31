DES MOINES -- An early deficit didn’t concern Saw Win Lin and his Waterloo Columbus teammates Friday afternoon in their state soccer tournament debut.
Lin scored the Sailors’ first four goals, and Columbus overcame a lengthy 1-0 deficit with a convincing 6-2 win over Center Point-Urbana at Cownie Soccer Park. The Sailors (18-2) will face Sioux Center, a 5-1 winner over Kalona, at noon on Saturday with a trip to the Class 1A final on the line.
“We started passing so we didn’t have to run that much in this heat,” Lin said, addressing the connection his team eventually found. “The other team kept running, chasing the ball, and we started scoring more goals.”
Center Point-Urbana (12-9) looked as though it would take a lead into halftime after Ethan Sells played a through ball to Chandler Hebert, who navigated around Columbus’ keeper and found the open net in the eighth minute.
Skilled inside the 18-yard box, Lin had other ideas. The Sailors’ junior forward received feeds from Jezz Chacon Rodriguez and Joseph Ko for goals in the 37th and 38th minute that gave Columbus a 2-1 halftime lead.
Lin finished a long ball from Nga Reh in the 54th minute -- and after CP-U beat Columbus’ defense to pull back within one -- the talented attacker answered off Reh’s second assist in the 67th minute. Noah Lumpa scored twice in the last 10 minutes to set the final score.
“I think we came out with a little bit shaky legs to start,” Columbus coach William Maletta said. “You can tell, usually we’re not the team to give up two goals in a game.
“Full credit to Center Point-Urbana for pushing us to that point, but once we started getting our legs moving and using our speed to get behind lines, six goals started to fall real quick.”
This marked the continuation of a stellar season for Lin, who passed Reh for the team lead with his 32nd goal on the year. Lin is one of the few players with free rein to make adjustments on the fly.
“I think he’s become a true leader,” Maletta said. “Last year he was a great player and the year before he was a great player, but now he’s leading a team at the front.
“He does his sprints to the fullest in practice, he doesn’t stop running , and then he gets on the field and he doesn’t stop running no matter what position he plays.”
Maletta realizes his team’s defense will need to be sharper in the next round of Columbus’ first state appearance since 2013.
“All year the two Pranger brothers (Michael and Daniel) in back have established a well-constructed line, ran offside traps when they needed to,” Maletta said. “Today I think they were relying on the refs to much to make the calls for them instead of doing what they normally do and chasing down those long balls.”
Competing on the state stage for the first time, Lin and company are savoring the experience.
“We’ve tried for the last two years,” Lin said. “It didn’t work, so we tried harder this year.
“This team, we fight for each other and we cover for each other. We have each other’s back.”
