DES MOINES -- A slow start against a quality opponent presented an uphill battle Union Community was unable to win Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Class 1A girls’ state soccer tournament.
Undefeated Gilbert broke through with a series of early runs leading to a goal seven minutes into a 1-0 victory over Union at Cownie Soccer Complex.
Union’s talented goalkeeper Jasmyn Bush made nine saves, including a pair of breakaway denials in the first two minutes before Gilbert freshman Natalie Rudman took advantage of Eva Steckelberg’s through ball and scored a breakaway goal. Rudman’s 25th goal of the season has matched Steckelberg for the team lead.
“We were really connecting on passes, using good space and communicating very well at the beginning,” Gilbert assistant coach Heather Currans said. “All of the girls believe that none of the goals would happen without a pass from somebody else. It’s just all working together, knowing who’s open.
“They don’t really care who the light shines on, it’s just about our team having success.”
While Currans felt her Gilbert team (19-0) playing more rushed or panicked after its initial goal, Union (14-4) appeared to find its rhythm.
After Bush made saves off a Hannah Thatcher free kick and a Steckelberg header, Union’s senior playmaker Allie Carty took an sharp angled shot near the goal line that was caught by Gilbert keeper Emma Bulman. Carty later passed to Riley Rosauer and Lexi Wagner for chances inside the 18-yard box that rolled to the keeper.
Union then nearly ambushed Gilbert through the air to start the second half. Takoa Kopriva found Carty for a header that missed off the near post in the 41st minute. Rosauer headed a shot past Bulman in the 44th, only for the ball to be cleared over the net by an alert Gilbert defender Katelyn Murray.
“They fought hard the whole time and didn’t give up until the last second went off the clock,” Union coach Hunter Zempel said. “It really was just a game of inches. We hit the post and they cleared it pretty much right off the goal line on Riley’s header. A couple more inches either way, we have two goals and we’re going on. That’s just the way soccer is sometimes.”
Carty felt her team more determined to come together, find space and work together to produce chances after intermission.
“It comes from each player,” Carty said. “We always tell each other to put 100 percent in and I think, just mentally saying, ‘Let’s go. We’re in the state tournament, we’ve got to do this.’ We just pushed each other and it’s like a domino effect.
“We just play off of each other. The energy was feeding throughout everyone and we just stepped it up. We wanted to win, it’s unfortunate, but we tried our best. We put our best foot forward. That’s all you can ask.”
Bush kept Union within striking distance with a breakaway save in the 54th minute. Knights’ senior defender Tori Hadachek elevated a shot from 30 yards out that was saved in the 71st for what amounted to Union’s final scoring opportunity.
In addition to Hadachek and Allie Carty, Union graduates a class of senior starters that also includes Karly Jans and Megan Carty along with senior reserve Chloe Heitman.
“They’re great high character people and I’m going to miss them a lot,” Zempel said. “It’s just a very special group. They hold a close spot to me. It’s the first big group for my five years and I can’t thank them enough for all their contributions.”
Afterwards, Carty took pride in what this group accomplished as Union returned to the state tournament for the first time since reaching the 2017 final.
“Every day I’m excited to work with them,” said Carty, who finished with a team-high 34 goals. “It’s been the best part of the experience. They’re my family. I just love them to death and that’s what makes me love the sport.”
