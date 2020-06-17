Sports briefs

Soccer
- Players kneeled in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and victims of the coronavirus were remembered as the Premier League made a somber return on Wednesday from a 100-day shutdown that deprived England of its national sport.
Back on the touchline at Manchester City was Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose positive COVID-19 test led to English soccer's longest suspension since World War II.
Britain is still trying to contain one of the world's worst outbreaks of the coronavirus while also convulsed by a reckoning over racial injustice that roused the campaigning passion and anger of Premier League players following the death of George Floyd.
The text “Black Lives Matter” replaced player names on jerseys during Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Arsenal and Aston Villa's 0-0 draw with Sheffield United. The symbolic move that will continue in this weekend's round of games is being accompanied by demands from players for substantive changes to end discrimination and promote diversity.
Track and field
- The likelihood that the world’s fastest man, Christian Coleman, might miss the Olympics next summer increased Wednesday when he received a provisional suspension for failing to be home when drug testers showed up last year.
Coleman, the reigning world champion at 100 meters, said his latest flare-up with the anti-doping system stemmed from a miscommunication that could have easily been resolved with a phone call from the doping-control officer who came to his house on Dec. 9. It was his third whereabouts infraction in a 12-month span and could carry a ban of up to two years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!