You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sports briefs
0 comments
SPORTS BRIEFS

Sports briefs

{{featured_button_text}}
Britain Soccer Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, second from left, and his players leave the pitch following a 2-0 loss to English Premier League rival Manchester United on March 8. It was the team's final match before the league shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Dave Thompson, Associated Press file photo

Soccer

  • Players kneeled in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and victims of the coronavirus were remembered as the Premier League made a somber return on Wednesday from a 100-day shutdown that deprived England of its national sport.

Back on the touchline at Manchester City was Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose positive COVID-19 test led to English soccer's longest suspension since World War II.

Britain is still trying to contain one of the world's worst outbreaks of the coronavirus while also convulsed by a reckoning over racial injustice that roused the campaigning passion and anger of Premier League players following the death of George Floyd.

The text “Black Lives Matter” replaced player names on jerseys during Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Arsenal and Aston Villa's 0-0 draw with Sheffield United. The symbolic move that will continue in this weekend's round of games is being accompanied by demands from players for substantive changes to end discrimination and promote diversity.

Track and field

  • The likelihood that the world’s fastest man, Christian Coleman, might miss the Olympics next summer increased Wednesday when he received a provisional suspension for failing to be home when drug testers showed up last year.

Coleman, the reigning world champion at 100 meters, said his latest flare-up with the anti-doping system stemmed from a miscommunication that could have easily been resolved with a phone call from the doping-control officer who came to his house on Dec. 9. It was his third whereabouts infraction in a 12-month span and could carry a ban of up to two years.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

5th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: The Headbutt | FOX SOCCER

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News