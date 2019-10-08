clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois State 1, IUPUI 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye 5, Scott 2

Iowa Central 3, Northeast 1

NIACC 0 Iowa Lakes 0

College men

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye 8, Scott 1

Marshalltown 4, Southeastern 1

Iowa Central 5, Northeast 0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments