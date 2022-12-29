Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died at 82

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.
His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.
Widely regarded as one of soccer's greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.
His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country's elegance on the field.
FILE - In this June 21, 1970 file photo, Brazil's Pele is hoisted on shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.
AP file
He carried Brazil to soccer's heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.
In the conversation about soccer's greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pelé.
Photos: Pelé through the years, 1940-2022
In this June 29, 1958, photo, Brazil's 17-year-old Pele (left) weeps on the shoulder of goalkeeper Gylmar Dos Santos Neves (right) after Brazil's 5-2 victory over Sweden in the final of the soccer World Cup in Stockholm, Sweden. Player right is Didi.
AP file
In this May 25, 1962, file photo, Brazil's Pele wears his national team's jersey in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
AP file
Italy's Giovanni Trapattoni, left, battles for the ball with Brazilian soccer legend Pele during a friendly match between at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, in 1962.
AP file
Brazilian football star Pele (left) enjoys a football field chat with Benfica of Portugal's star player, Eusebio, in Lisbon on April 30, 1963.
AP file
Pele (Edison Arante do Nascimento), the prestigious No. 10 of Santos Football Club of Santos Brazil, the most valuable soccer player in the world, has grown a moustache as shown on Feb. 9, 1965. When asked why, he jokingly answered: "So the adversaries will not recognize me and will be less merciless in the tackle."
AP file
Pele with his mother Celeste in March 1965.
AP file
U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy presents Brazilian soccer player Pele, covered with soap and wearing a towel, with a JFK half-dollar in the shower room after the Brazil-Russia soccer game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 21, 1965. The Senator is on tour of South American countries.
AP file
Soccer star Pele is seen on his wedding day to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholby, in Santos, Brazil, Feb. 21, 1966.
AP file
Brazilian soccer star Pele waves to admirers as he and his wife Rosemarie tour this city in a traditional horse drawn carriage at Salzburg, Austria, Feb. 25, 1966. At right is Josef Brandstaeter, president of the local soccer club. Pele and his wife presently spent part of their honeymoon in Germany and Austria.
AP file
Pope Paul VI poses with Brazilian soccer star Pele and his wife Rosemarie during a special audience granted in the Pontiff's private studio in the Vatican Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, Rome on March 8, 1966. The Brazilian couple has been honeymooning in Germany, Austria and Italy.
AP file
Pele is much happier since his daughter Kelly Cristina was born in February 1967. She is “the glory of my life,” the famous Brazilian soccer player says.
AP
In this August 1969 file photo, Brazil's Pele scores past Venezuela's goal keeper Fabrizio Fasano in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
AP file
Jubilant Pele holds onto the ball with which he scored his 1,000th goal Nov. 19, 1969, while riding on fans' shoulders and surrounded by newsmen.
AP file
In this June 21, 1970 file photo, Brazil's Pele, center, is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup soccer final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, Mexico. Brazil's third World Cup triumph meant it kept the Jules Rimet trophy for good.
AP file
In this June 21, 1970 file photo, Brazil's Pele holds up his team's Jules Rimet Trophy, or the FIFA World Cup Trophy, following Brazil's 4-1 victory over Italy at the World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
AP file
In this March 30, 1971 file photo, Brazil's soccer player Pele flashes victory signs as he rides down the Champs Elysees on his way to a reception at the Town Hall in Paris, France.
AP file
Brazilian soccer star Pele appears on the "Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson (NBC-TV) on May 7, 1973, in New York.
AP file
Brazilian soccer star Pele holds a ball autographed for President Richard Nixon in the chief executive's office in Washington, May 8, 1973. The president holds a 1957 newspaper clipping shown them together in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The soccer star's wife Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi looks on at left.
AP file
Pele, with his world famous No. 10 Jersey, during his farewell match October 2, 1974.
AP file
Soccer king Pele waves to a crowd watching the New York Cosmos playing the Vancouver Whitecaps at New York’s Downing Stadium, Wednesday, May 28, 1975. At a news conference at the stadium Pele said he is “60 to 70 percent sure” he will sign with the New York Cosmos and he will announce to “the people of Brazil” on Monday if he decides to end his retirement. The Cosmos have offered Pele a reported $7 million three-year contract.
AP file
Pele, soccer player for the New York Cosmos is shown with his wife Rosemeri at a news conference at the 21 Club in New York, June 10, 1975. He signed to play soccer for the New York Cosmos. Others are unidentified.
AP file
Pele, famous Brazilian soccer player that has joined the New York Cosmos, keeps his eyes on the ball as he demonstrates how to bounce the ball with his head at a news conference held in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 11, 1975.
AP file
In this Aug. 5, 1975, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, right, bounces a soccer ball on his head while Pele, of the New York Cosmos, uses his head to get a feel for the pigskin at the Jets' training camp at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
AP file
New York Cosmos soccer star Pele, left, gets a ball back from President Jimmy Carter, center, during their meeting at the White House, Monday, March 28, 1977, Washington, D.C. Pele passed the ball to Carter asking for his autograph.
AP file
New York Cosmos soccer star Pele flips through the air after a scissors kick during Sunday's game in Tampa, Fla., against the Tampa Bay Rowdies May 29, 1977.
AP file
Artist Andy Warhol, left, chats to soccer superstar Pele about a portrait he is making of him in New York, July. 26, 1977. In the background is a poster with a photograph of Pele in action. Warhol has been commissioned to make a series of portraits of athletic stars.
AP file
Soccer star Pele, of the New York Cosmos, listens to the star-spangled banner prior to playoff game between the Cosmos and the Rochester Lancers on Wednesday, August 24, 1977 in Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AP file
In this Aug. 25, 1977 file photo, New York Cosmos player Pele runs onto the field after his introduction before a crowd prior to a game against Rochester Lancers in Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
AP file
In this Aug. 29, 1977 file photo, New York Cosmos' soccer player Pele, center left, kisses his team's trophy, held up by team captain Werner Roth, at New York's Kennedy Airport as the team returns after winning the North American Soccer League Championship against the Seattle Sounders.
AP file
Pele’s last game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Oct. 1, 1977.
AP file
Soccer star Pele presents his autobiography at a reception for the British press during his recent visit to London, in 1977.
AP file
Soccer star Pele, participating in the seventh annual Robert F. Kennedy pro-celebrity tennis tournament at Forest Hills stadium in New York on Saturday, August 26, 1978. Proceeds from the tournament go to the Robert F. Kennedy memorial, which sponsors programs to aid the young and the poor.
AP file
Shown acknowledging the cheers from a crowd of 45,000 fans on Friday, March 15, 1981, at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris before being presented with a trophy denoting him as the "Champion of the Century."
AP file
Great Brazilian football star Pele, 40, plays doctor during visit to the Children's Ward of the Middlesex Hospital in London on April 30, 1981, where his captivated "patient" proved to be 3-year-old James Scully of Hoddesdon, Herts.
AP file
Pope John Paul II shakes hands with Pele, former Brazilian soccer player, during a private audience in the Vatican, Wednesday March 18, 1987.
AP file
Pele and Maradona seen together in Italy in March 1987 as they received the trophy of "Sports Oscar" for their performance on the soccer fields.
AP file
Former Brazilian soccer player Pele, center, clasps hands with Italian captain Alessandro Altobelli, left, and Argentine captain Diego Maradona, right, after he is awarded the FIFA honor medal before the start of the final match between Argentina and Italy in Zurich, Switzerland, June 10, 1987. Standing behind Pele at right is FIFA President Joao Havelange.
AP file
Joan Rivers interviews soccer legend Pele on her syndicated talk show "Can We Shop" in New York on Thursday, April 21, 1994. During the taping Pele, 53, confirmed rumors that he will wed Assiria, 33, a fellow Brazilian, at the end of April.
AP file
Pele kisses his bride Assiria Lemos after their wedding ceremony, April 30, 1994. (AP Photo/Altamiro Nunes)
Altamiro Nunes
President Clinton takes a turn with the ball as he joins Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Mangeuira School during a visit to Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1997. Through athletics and academics, the Mangueira project seeks to lift children out of the despair of slum life by teaching them how to build strong bodies and minds. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, left, holds the Olympic Torch as Arthur Nuzman, president of Brazil's Olympic Committee, right, applauds at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, June 13, 2004. The Olympic flame is in South America for the first time ever as it makes its way around the world en route for the Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Bizzarri)
GIUSEPPE BIZZARRI
Brazil's soccer legend Pele greets the crowd in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, ahead of the Spanish league soccer match Real Madrid against Zaragoza.
AP file
Brazilian soccer legend Pele holds copies of his book titled "Pele - The Autobiography" during a presentation at a central London's bookstore Thursday, May 18, 2006.
AP file
Brazilian soccer great Pele and English soccer star David Beckham pose for photos during a U.S. Soccer Foundation fundraising gala Wednesday, March 19, 2008 in New York.
AP file
Brazil's soccer legend Pele attends the opening of an exhibit about his life called King's Marks in Brasilia, Wednesday, June 25, 2008. The exhibit marks the 50th anniversary of Brazil's World Cup win in 1958.
AP file
Brazil's Dani Alves, Argentina's Lionel Messi, Brazil's soccer legend Pele and Brazil's Neymar, from left, stand together after Messi was awarded the prize for the soccer player of the year 2011 at the FIFA Ballon d'Or awarding ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 9, 2012.
AP file
In this photo taken April 5 2013, Brazilian soccer great Pele and businesswoman Marcia Cibele Aoki pose on the red carpet of The Foundation for AIDS Research event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 75-year-old Pele married Marcia Cibele Aoki, aged 50, at a ceremony on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in the resort of Guaruja, near Sao Paulo.
AP file
In this Wednesday, April 2, 2014 photo, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, is interviewed at The Associated Press in New York. The retired Brazilian soccer star played on three winning World Cup teams in 1958, 1962, and 1970. When he retired, he was considered to have no equal.
AP file
Brazilian soccer great Pele shakes hands with a young member of the Santos FC soccer school at his book signing and autograph session as he presents a book about his life, titled in Portuguese "Segundo Tempo" or Second Half and written by journalist Odir Cunha, at the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, March 12, 2015.
AP file
Brazilian soccer legend Pele poses with a sandwich he prepared during a media opportunity at a restaurant in London, Friday, March 20, 2015. Pele will attend the match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.
AP file
Brazilian soccer legend Pele blows a kiss at the spectators as he is taken around the stadium in an open jeep while attending the Subroto Cup soccer for Under-17 boys final match, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2015.
AP file
Brazilian former footballer Pele holds up his copy of the Jules Rimet Trophy, during a media opportunity in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2016.
AP file
In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. On his social media accounts, Pele said on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, that an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon had been removed in an operation.
AP file
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, left, and French soccer player Kylian Mbappe pose during a photocall in Paris, Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
AP file
