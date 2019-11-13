Soccer
- Wartburg College will host an NCAA Division III women's soccer regional Saturday and Sunday.
The Knights, who earned the American Rivers Conference automatic NCAA berth, will be joined by Pomona-Pitzer, St. Scholastica and Concordia (Wis.) in the region.
Wartburg faces Concordia at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to Sunday's 4 p.m. second round game.
- Luther College will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament Saturday and Sunday.
The Norse (16-4-1) face Principia at 1 p.m. Saturday when Central College taking on Wis.-Superior at 3:30 p.m. Winners meet Sunday at 3 p.m.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks' fifth annual "Battle the Black Hawks" bowling event at Maple Lanes is set for Sunday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fans can take on the Black Hawks in a special game of bowling. Registration is $15 for adults or $10 for kids under the age of 18. Proceeds will benefit Iow Heartland Habitat for Humanity.
Registration is available at the Black Hawks' offices in Young Arena, at the Fan Service Table on game nights or at Maple Lanes on the morning of Nov. 24.
Volleyball
- University of Northern Iowa senior setter Rachel Koop was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week Monday.
Koop continues to lead the NCAA in total assists and had 99 in nine sets last week.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks are seeking nominations for their sixth annual Military Heroes class.
The group will represent each branch of the military and honor current, past and deceased members at a game to be determined during the 2019 season.
Nominations will be taken until April 15 or until 20 candidates are approved. Nomination forms are available online at waterloobucks.com. For more information, contact Bucks general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 or by email at corbin@waterloobucks.com.
Swimming
- Northern Iowa's Katie Taylor was named Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week Tuesday.
Taylor won the 200 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 200 individual medley and swam on the winning 200 medley relay in UNI's dual victory over South Dakota.
