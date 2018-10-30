Soccer
- A pair of Hawkeye Community College soccer players were named to the all-Region XI first team Monday.
Freshman goalkeeper Brendan Dally made the men's first team while sophomore goalkeeper Chloe Bailey landed a spot on the top women's team. Hawkeye also had a pair of second-team selections in Jadiah Jrieger and Cain Smith. Alberto Faraci, Kieren Underdown, Lauren Phillips and Sara Swiatly earned honorable mention recognition.
Bowling
- Hawkeye Community College has named Randy Dodge as head coach of its new intercollegiate bowling program.
Dodge is a silver level certified coach with the U.S. Bowling Congress, owner of Dodger Bowl in North Bend, Neb., and led North Bend High to five straight state titles as head coach. He has also served as Nebraska youth director since 2013, organized the bowling program at Wayne State University in 2017 and is tour director for the Nebraska Youth Bowlers Tour.
