Lauren Heinsch's goal lifts UNI past Drake and into MVC tournament

WATERLOO — Bruce Erickson didn’t need his Northern Iowa women’s soccer team to be perfect Wednesday. Erickson just needed the Panthers to be gritty.
With its postseason fate on the line, UNI made sure Lauren Heinsch’s 18th minute goal held up as the Panthers defeated Drake, 1-0, at Memorial Stadium in Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer action.
The victory secured UNI a spot in the MVC tournament where the Panthers will now play at Illinois State Sunday in a postseason opener, while the Bulldogs’ season ended.
“I don’t think it was a particularly a great soccer game, but it was two teams…they had to win,” Erickson said. “We just needed a result (win or tie), but we were playing to win.
“We tell our girls these are the grit games, you got to grind it out. You are playing against a team that is throwing everything at you and you have to be able to take a punch so to speak. I thought our girls’ effort and following the game plan was great.”
After a fairly even first half, UNI got the key first goal by Heinsch, but it was Sophia Conant that deserved the big credit. Conant corralled a long pass with roughly 35 yards to the goal. With a defender on her, Conant was able to cut a brilliant pass to Heinsch to give the freshman from Mahtomedi, Minn. a one-on-one against Drake goalie Kelsie Stone.
Heinsch struck a great ball that went high and into the right corner for a 1-0 lead with 27:01 left on the first half clock.
“She is such a funny kid,” Erickson said of Conant. “She is one of our hardest workers, most consistent players. She was raw coming in as a soccer player, but had a lot of natural ability as a soccer player. She has grown so much this year. Two years ago, she would’ve taken that to the goal herself.
“But to have the presence herself to cut a ball back to Lauren was great. I’m happy for both of those guys because Lauren was due for a goal. She has hit the post so many times.”
In alone on the goal, Heinsch saw Stone was trying to take away more of the left side of the net. Aiming right, Heinsch said it wasn’t her best strike.
“Sophia had a great ball to me. That is what made it happen,” Heinsch said. “With her playing that ball perfectly all I had to do was put it in. It was wide open pretty much.
“What I saw, she (Stone) was taking the left and I tried to go right. It went a little higher than I wanted but it went in.”
Grasping to the 1-0 lead, UNI (4-4-2) then took Drake’s best punches down the stretch.
Freshman goalie Caitlin Richards had to make four saves in the second half, including three Bulldog free kicks just outside of the box. One she deflected high over the goal and the other two she caught cleanly.
The closest Drake came to scoring was on a corner kick with 1:22 left in the match. The ball curled through the box and was on its way into the net when forward Johnnie Hill got a foot on it and booted it free.
“Our defense is so amazing and so is our goalkeeper,” Heinsch said. “I feel really safe having them back there.”
“I thought defensively, again, we were a rock,” Erickson added. “We’ve really played well defensively this year. We have a freshman in goal and she has been outstanding. I’m just happy for the girls. I told them this is the year when all that you have to do is get in the tournament and then anything can happen. Now we are in.”