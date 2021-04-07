Lauren Heinsch's goal lifts UNI past Drake and into MVC tournament

Heinsch struck a great ball that went high and into the right corner for a 1-0 lead with 27:01 left on the first half clock.

“She is such a funny kid,” Erickson said of Conant. “She is one of our hardest workers, most consistent players. She was raw coming in as a soccer player, but had a lot of natural ability as a soccer player. She has grown so much this year. Two years ago, she would’ve taken that to the goal herself.

“But to have the presence herself to cut a ball back to Lauren was great. I’m happy for both of those guys because Lauren was due for a goal. She has hit the post so many times.”

In alone on the goal, Heinsch saw Stone was trying to take away more of the left side of the net. Aiming right, Heinsch said it wasn’t her best strike.

“Sophia had a great ball to me. That is what made it happen,” Heinsch said. “With her playing that ball perfectly all I had to do was put it in. It was wide open pretty much.

“What I saw, she (Stone) was taking the left and I tried to go right. It went a little higher than I wanted but it went in.”

Grasping to the 1-0 lead, UNI (4-4-2) then took Drake’s best punches down the stretch.