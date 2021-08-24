Iowa's Roling honored by Big Ten

IOWA CITY – University of Iowa soccer players Kenzie Roling and Sara Wheaton were recognized as the Big Ten’s freshman and defensive players of the week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Roling, a freshman from Waverly, scored goals in each of Iowa's wins last week at DePaul and St. Louis. Her first-half goal against the Blue Demons evened the score 1-1 and her first-half goal against the Billikens proved to be the game-winner in a 1-0 Hawkeye win.

Including Iowa's preseason exhibitions, Roling has scored in each of the Hawkeyes' four games.

Roling was the state player of the year in Iowa after leading Waverly-Shell Rock to a state title this past spring. She was named Waterloo-Falls Courier Female Athlete of the Year.

Wheaton, a senior team captain from Chandler, Arizona, played all 90 minutes in both wins last week, leading a defense that allowed just one score and five shots on goal. The Hawkeyes shutout a nationally ranked Billikens team that was held scoreless just two times in 17 games last season.

The weekly conference honors are career firsts for Roling and Wheaton. Macy Enneking was the last Hawkeye to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week (2021) and Hannah Drkulec was Iowa’s last Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (2019).

The Hawkeyes return to action Thursday hosting Iowa State in their home opener and the first contest of the 2021 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Kick is at 6 p.m. (CT) at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Admission is free.

