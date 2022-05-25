Denver, DNH, Hudson and Independence secure regional final berths

DIKE – Camille Landphair scored her 100th career goal as part of hat trick as third-ranked Dike-New Hartford topped Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 Tuesday in a Class 2A girls’ regional final soccer game Tuesday.

Landphair also added an assists as DNH improved to 15-1. The three goals in the win give Landphair 56 on the season.

The Wolverines also got goals from Sophia Hoffmann, Rebecca Jorgensen and Katelyn Roeder in the game. Hoffman had two assists.

In Denver, the 11th-ranked Cyclones downed No. 13 Columbus Catholic, 3-2 (5-4 penalty kicks) to advance to face DNH Thursday in Dike at 6 p.m. Kenzie Snyder scored twice in regulation for Denver, while Keira Gehrke, Alyssa Harberts, Lexi Gehrke, Grace Hennessy and Myia Rosecrans all tallied in penalty kicks.

In Hudson Tuesday, No. 12 Hudson scored a 4-1 win over Union of La Porte City in a 2A. The Pirates will now play at NO. 10 Center Point-Urbana Thursday in a 1A regional final.

In a Class 2A semifinal, No. 2 and defending state champion Waverly-Shell Rock blitzed Marion, 10-0, behind five goals from Macy Smith. Anna Stromberg added a pair of goals and two assists, while Morgan Aikey, Gabby Baumhover and Natalie Burman also scored.

Kaitlyn Eggena made a pair of saves in the shutout.

The Go-Hawks (16-1) will face No. 14 Independence Thursday at home in a 6 p.m. match.

Easten Miller scored both goals in the Mustangs 2-1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden at home Tuesday. Indee improved to 14-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0