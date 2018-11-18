CHICAGO -- Chicago scored an overtime goal to defeat Luther 1-0 Sunday in the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament quarterfinals.
The Maroons' game-winner came at the 97:25 mark and sent Chicago into the national semifinals.
Luther (19-4-1) was making its third appearance in the quarterfinals and bidding for its first trip to the final four.
