CHICAGO -- Chicago scored an overtime goal to defeat Luther 1-0 Sunday in the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament quarterfinals.

The Maroons' game-winner came at the 97:25 mark and sent Chicago into the national semifinals.

Luther (19-4-1) was making its third appearance in the quarterfinals and bidding for its first trip to the final four.

