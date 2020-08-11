Senior softball league is alive and hitting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – It started out as a way to level the playing field.

A year after organizing a senior 50-and-older softball league, organizers Charlie Aldrich, Mike Carper and R.J. Klein have seen it take off in popularity.

Beginning with four teams and 55 players in 2019 and playing on Tuesday mornings at Hoing-Rice Softball Complex, the league grew to six teams and 78 players this past season.

“I think the first year there was a lot of apprehension of what it would be like, but once they saw what it was like and how it went more and more people wanted to do it. We started the season with six teams of 13 players and a waiting list of six or seven guys that got signed up too late.

“Then when the COVID pandemic hit we sent out a mass email that said if you felt uncomfortable playing we would respect that and we had six guys drop out but six guys who were willing to step in”

The league wrapped up its 2020 slate today and the expectation is it will grow to as many as eight teams in 2021.

“I think our goal would be seven, eight teams next year,” Aldrich said. “We had 52 of the 55 guys who played the first season come back this season.