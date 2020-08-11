Senior softball league is alive and hitting

WATERLOO – It started out as a way to level the playing field.
A year after organizing a senior 50-and-older softball league, organizers Charlie Aldrich, Mike Carper and R.J. Klein have seen it take off in popularity.
Beginning with four teams and 55 players in 2019 and playing on Tuesday mornings at Hoing-Rice Softball Complex, the league grew to six teams and 78 players this past season.
“I think the first year there was a lot of apprehension of what it would be like, but once they saw what it was like and how it went more and more people wanted to do it. We started the season with six teams of 13 players and a waiting list of six or seven guys that got signed up too late.
“Then when the COVID pandemic hit we sent out a mass email that said if you felt uncomfortable playing we would respect that and we had six guys drop out but six guys who were willing to step in”
The league wrapped up its 2020 slate today and the expectation is it will grow to as many as eight teams in 2021.
“I think our goal would be seven, eight teams next year,” Aldrich said. “We had 52 of the 55 guys who played the first season come back this season.
“I wish I had a dollar for everyone who says I can’t run very well. I can’t throw or hit because I could pay off my mortgage,” Aldrich continued while laughing. “We’ve got 18 guys who are 70 or older playing in this league.”
With a five-run limit per inning, unlimited pinch runners and balanced teams with an equal amount of players from each age group 50s, 60s and 70s the fun has been unlimited, too.
“Word of mouth really spread after last season and lot of people began talking to other people and telling them how much fun they were having,” Carper said. “Is it competitive? Yes. Is it life and death? No.
“People are really enjoying themselves, enjoying the comradery and having the chance to play the game again.”
Based on a petition of players following the first year the board adjusted some rules, kept many others the same and by surprise had to adapt one new one.
“We picked up a couple of younger hitters so we had to come up with a home run rule,” Aldrich said. “Last year, we didn’t think anybody could hit a home run and if they did it was a big celebration.
“But overall it has been better than we imagined. Really the message is if you strike out, no big deal. If you make an error, don’t worry about it. If you hit into a double play, oh well.”
Information about the 2021 Senior Softball league will be up on the http://www.waterloosoftball.com/ website early in the new year.
