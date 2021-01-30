 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrestlng: Saturday's college results
0 comments
agate

Wrestlng: Saturday's college results

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art wrestling

College

Oklahoma State 20, UNI 12

Iowa State 28, Lindenwood 9

Iowa State 50, Iowa Central 0

Upper Iowa 24, Wisconsin-Parkside 12

Wartburg 23, Coe 21

Wartburg 45, Simpson 6

Loras 35, Luther 9

Luther 34, Buena Vista 13

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News