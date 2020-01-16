College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 41, Central 9
Wartburg 47, Luther 0
Coe 42, Augustana (Ill) 6
NWCA Division III rankings
Team – 1. Wartburg College (10-0), 2. Augsburg University (6-1), 3. Loras College (7-1), 4. Wabash College (6-2), 5. Coe College (8-1), 6. Johnson & Wales University (9-5), 7. The College of New Jersey (9-1), 8. Baldwin Wallace University (8-3), 9. New York U (4-4), 10. U.S. Coast Guard Academy (1-1), 11. University of Mount Union (10-2), 12. North Central College (9-4), 13. Wisconsin-Whitewater (8-5), 14. Itahaca College (6-4), 15. Messiah College (13-5), 16. Olivet College (9-5), 17. Luther College (7-2), 18. Wisconsin-La Crosse (5-4), 19. Rochester Institute of Technology (3-2), 20. Central College (10-2), 21. Muhlenberg College (8-2), 22. John Carroll University (9-2), 23. Millikin University (18-5), 24. Stevens Institute of Technology (2-5), 25. Wisconsin-Platteville (3-1).
Individual
125 – 1. Peter Del Gallo (Southern Maine), sr.. 8. Brady Kyner (Wartburg), jr.
133 – 1. Kristian Rumph (Wartburg), so..
141 – 1. Brady Fritz (Wartburg), so., 6. Clint Lembeck (Loras), sr. 10. Dan Radcliff (Central), sr.
149 – 1. Brett Kaliner (Stevens Inst), jr.,
157 – 1. Grant Zamin (UW-La Crosse), jr., 4. Brandon Murray (Loras), sr.
165 – 1. Kyle Hatch (Wabash), jr., 6. Max Forsyth (Wartburg), sr.
174 – 1. Jarritt Shinhoster (UW-Whitewater), so., 4. Jacob Krakow (Loras), jr., 8. Tristin Westphal (Coe), fr.
184 – 1. Tanner Vassar (Augsburg), sr., 2. Kyle Briggs (Wartburg), jr., 8. Shane Liegel (Loras), fr.
197 – 1. Taylor Mehmen (Coe), sr., 2. Guy Patron (Loras), sr., 5. Kobe Woods (Wartburg), jr.
Hwt. – 1. Drew Kasper (Otterbein), 6. Jordon Brandon (Wartburg), jr.
Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64, West 9
East Marshall 43, Columbus 27
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 16
Linn-Mar 65, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 15
Iowa City High 63, Cedar Rapids Washington 18
Dubuque Hempstead 57, Dubuque Wahlert 21
AREA
Union 45, Hudson 25
New Hampton-Turkey Valley 63, Waukon 14
Osage 60, Eagle Grove 24
Osage 76. Rockford 6
West Hancock 54, North Bulter/Clarksville 14
Clayton Ridge 29, Tripoli 18
Postville 51, Tripoli 12
South Winneshiek 66, Tripoli 0
South Winneshiek 47, Postville 12
South Winneshiek 63, Clayton Ridge 12
Postville 52, Clayton Ridge 15
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 24
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Clear Lake 30
Wapsie Valley 54, North Tama 16
Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Wapsie Valley 15
Sumner-Fredericksvburgh 53, North Tama 18
Dike-New Hartford 43, West Marshall 33
Dike-New Hartford 52, Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 16
Nashua-Plainfield 61, North Butler/Clarksville 18
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Decorah 12
Crestwood 36, Charles City 31
Denver 64, AGWSR 18
AGWSR 59, Jesup 24
Denver 74, Jesup 2
MFL Mar-Mac 72, Central Elkader 3
North Fayette Valley 45, MFL Mar-Mac 36
MFL Mar-Mac 43, Riceville 25
North Fayette Valley 66,Central Elkader 6
North Fayette Valley 40, Riceville 26
Prep girls
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 27, Decorah 24
Charles City 30, Crestwood 9