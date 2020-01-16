You are the owner of this article.
Wrestling
agate
WRESTLING

Wrestling

clip art wrestling

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 41, Central 9

Wartburg 47, Luther 0

Coe 42, Augustana (Ill) 6

NWCA Division III rankings

Team – 1. Wartburg College (10-0), 2. Augsburg University (6-1), 3. Loras College (7-1), 4. Wabash College (6-2), 5. Coe College (8-1), 6. Johnson & Wales University (9-5), 7. The College of New Jersey (9-1), 8. Baldwin Wallace University (8-3), 9. New York U (4-4), 10. U.S. Coast Guard Academy (1-1), 11. University of Mount Union (10-2), 12. North Central College (9-4), 13. Wisconsin-Whitewater (8-5), 14. Itahaca College (6-4), 15. Messiah College (13-5), 16. Olivet College (9-5), 17. Luther College (7-2), 18. Wisconsin-La Crosse (5-4), 19. Rochester Institute of Technology (3-2), 20. Central College (10-2), 21. Muhlenberg College (8-2), 22. John Carroll University (9-2), 23. Millikin University (18-5), 24. Stevens Institute of Technology (2-5), 25. Wisconsin-Platteville (3-1).

Individual

125 – 1. Peter Del Gallo (Southern Maine), sr.. 8. Brady Kyner (Wartburg), jr.

133 – 1. Kristian Rumph (Wartburg), so..

141 – 1. Brady Fritz (Wartburg), so., 6. Clint Lembeck (Loras), sr. 10. Dan Radcliff (Central), sr.

149 – 1. Brett Kaliner (Stevens Inst), jr.,

157 – 1. Grant Zamin (UW-La Crosse), jr., 4. Brandon Murray (Loras), sr.

165 – 1. Kyle Hatch (Wabash), jr., 6. Max Forsyth (Wartburg), sr.

174 – 1. Jarritt Shinhoster (UW-Whitewater), so., 4. Jacob Krakow (Loras), jr., 8. Tristin Westphal (Coe), fr.

184 – 1. Tanner Vassar (Augsburg), sr., 2. Kyle Briggs (Wartburg), jr., 8. Shane Liegel (Loras), fr.

197 – 1. Taylor Mehmen (Coe), sr., 2. Guy Patron (Loras), sr., 5. Kobe Woods (Wartburg), jr.

Hwt. – 1. Drew Kasper (Otterbein), 6. Jordon Brandon (Wartburg), jr.

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64, West 9

East Marshall 43, Columbus 27

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 16

Linn-Mar 65, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 15

Iowa City High 63, Cedar Rapids Washington 18

Dubuque Hempstead 57, Dubuque Wahlert 21

AREA

Union 45, Hudson 25

New Hampton-Turkey Valley 63, Waukon 14

Osage 60, Eagle Grove 24

Osage 76. Rockford 6

West Hancock 54, North Bulter/Clarksville 14

Clayton Ridge 29, Tripoli 18

Postville 51, Tripoli 12

South Winneshiek 66, Tripoli 0

South Winneshiek 47, Postville 12

South Winneshiek 63, Clayton Ridge 12

Postville 52, Clayton Ridge 15

Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 24

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Clear Lake 30

Wapsie Valley 54, North Tama 16

Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Wapsie Valley 15

Sumner-Fredericksvburgh 53, North Tama 18

Dike-New Hartford 43, West Marshall 33

Dike-New Hartford 52, Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 16

Nashua-Plainfield 61, North Butler/Clarksville 18

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Decorah 12

Crestwood 36, Charles City 31

Denver 64, AGWSR 18

AGWSR 59, Jesup 24

Denver 74, Jesup 2

MFL Mar-Mac 72, Central Elkader 3

North Fayette Valley 45, MFL Mar-Mac 36

MFL Mar-Mac 43, Riceville 25

North Fayette Valley 66,Central Elkader 6

North Fayette Valley 40, Riceville 26

Prep girls

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 27, Decorah 24

Charles City 30, Crestwood 9

