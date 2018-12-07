College
Upper Iowa 33, Minot State 11
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 34, Nebraska Wesleyan 13
Loras 45, Augustana (Ill.) 10
UPPER IOWA 33, MINOT STATE 11
133 -- Justin Folley (UIU) pinned Dean Arevalo, 2:32, 141 -- William Horton-Hayden (MSU) pinned Ryan Schmalen, 3:47, 149 -- Tanner Crissler (MSU) dec. Ryan Steffen 7-5, 157 -- Mac Spotts (UIU) dec. Zachary Berry 12-3, 165 -- Brock Benitz (UIU) dec. Nathan Baca 7-3, 174 -- Jordan Gundrum (UIU) pinned Anthony Raupp, 4:35, 184 -- Dalton Hahn (UIU) dec. Keegan Berry 2-1 TB, 197 -- Nick Baumler (UIU) pinned Andrew Helfrich, 2:13, Hwt. -- Jordan Will (MSU) dec. Bodie Garnier 5-1, 125 -- Maleek Williams (UIU) technical fall over Oscar Nellis, 20-3, 5:57.
Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Prairie 65, Waterloo East 15
Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 9
JV: Cedar Falls 66, Washington15
Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo West 15
JV: Linn-Mar 39, West 33
North Tama 51, Columbus 12
AGWSR 34, Columbus 24
Columbus 30, Baxter 24
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Dubuque Senior 36
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52, Dubuque Wahlert 28
Western Dubuque 42, Iowa City High 27
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15, Iowa City Liberty 15
Dubuque Hempstead 34, Iowa City West 30
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 48, Denver 22
Don Bosco 83, AP-GC 0
Hampton-Dumont 60, Tripoli 24
Hampton-Dumont 72, Rockford 6
North Tama 51, AGWSR 30
North Tama 64, Baxter 6
Tripoli 30, Rockford 12
NORTH CENTRAL
Humboldt 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 19
Humboldy 57, Algona 19
Iowa Falls-Alden 37, Algona 27
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Fort Dodge Saint Edmond 6
Clear Lake 38, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24
Clear Lake 54, Fort Dodge Saint Edmond 6
Indianola 51, Webster City 24
Webster City 39, Indianola 34
Webster City 48, Dallas Center-Grimes 32
NICL
AGWSR 47, Baxter 24
Waterloo Columbus 30, Baxter 24
Denver 78, AP-GC 6
Hudson 45, West Marshall 18
Hudson 48, West Marshall 24
West Marshall 42, Wapsie Valley 29
East Marshall/GMG 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31
East Marshall/GMG 76, Jesup 3
Sumner-Fredericksburg 77, Jesup 6
SH-BCLUW 39, Dike-New Hartford 36
Union Community 57, Dike-New Hartford 19
Union Community 59, SH-BCLUW 10
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 43, Decorah 24
NH/TV Chickasaws 75, Oelwein 9
NH/TV Chickasaws 76, Waukon 0
Oelwein 66, Waukon 16
Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Charles City 12
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs 59, North Union 16
Central Springs 66, Saint Ansgar 15
Lake Mills 48, Central Springs 21
Lake Mills 71, Saint Ansgar 12
Lake Mills 81, North Union 0
Saint Ansgar 63, North Union 18
Forest City 38, Mason Newman 33
Osage 46,West Hancock 23
Osage 60, Mason Newman 21
Osage 62, Forest City 15
West Hancock 42, Forest City 32
West Hancock 48, Mason Newman 28
Eagle Grove 63, West Fork 12
Nashua-Plainfield 50, Eagle Grove 27
Nashua-Plainfield 78, West Fork 6
Northwood-Kensett 45, Eagle Grove 32
Northwood-Kensett 66, West Fork 0
TRI-RIVERS
Lisbon 54, South Tama 15
Lisbon 57, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Lisbon 60, Clear Creek Amana 9
South Tama 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 25
South Tama 60, Clear Creek Amana 24
Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Clear Creek Amana 26
UPPER IOWA
Monticello 66, Clayton Ridge 18
Mid-Prairie 48, Clayton Ridge 18
I.C. Regina 57, Clayton Ridge 6
Independence 61, North Fayette Valley 18
WAMAC
Dyersville Beckman 45, Marion 21
Central DeWitt 56, Marion 56
Central DeWitt 56, Dyersville Beckman 21
Williamsburg 36, Mount Vernon 29
Mount Vernon 54, Benton Community 15
Benton Community 42, Maquoketa 42
Williamsburg 60, Maquoketa 18
West Delaware 51, Solon 18
