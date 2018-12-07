Try 1 month for 99¢
College

Northern Sun 

Upper Iowa 33, Minot State 11

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 34, Nebraska Wesleyan 13

Loras 45, Augustana (Ill.) 10

Summaries

UPPER IOWA 33, MINOT STATE 11

133 -- Justin Folley (UIU) pinned Dean Arevalo, 2:32, 141 -- William Horton-Hayden (MSU) pinned Ryan Schmalen, 3:47, 149 -- Tanner Crissler (MSU) dec. Ryan Steffen 7-5, 157 -- Mac Spotts (UIU) dec. Zachary Berry 12-3, 165 -- Brock Benitz (UIU) dec. Nathan Baca 7-3, 174 -- Jordan Gundrum (UIU) pinned Anthony Raupp, 4:35, 184 -- Dalton Hahn (UIU) dec. Keegan Berry 2-1 TB, 197 -- Nick Baumler (UIU) pinned Andrew Helfrich, 2:13, Hwt. -- Jordan Will (MSU) dec. Bodie Garnier 5-1, 125 -- Maleek Williams (UIU) technical fall over Oscar Nellis, 20-3, 5:57.

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Prairie 65, Waterloo East 15

Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 9

JV: Cedar Falls 66, Washington15

Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo West 15

JV: Linn-Mar 39, West 33

North Tama 51, Columbus 12

AGWSR 34, Columbus 24

Columbus 30, Baxter 24

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 65, Waterloo East 15

Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 9

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Dubuque Senior 36

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52, Dubuque Wahlert 28

Western Dubuque 42, Iowa City High 27

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15, Iowa City Liberty 15

Dubuque Hempstead 34, Iowa City West 30

Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo West 15

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 48, Denver 22

Don Bosco 83, AP-GC 0

Hampton-Dumont 60, Tripoli 24

Hampton-Dumont 72, Rockford 6

North Tama 51, AGWSR 30

North Tama 51, Waterloo Columbus 12

North Tama 64, Baxter 6

Tripoli 30, Rockford 12

NORTH CENTRAL

Humboldt 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 19

Humboldy 57, Algona 19

Iowa Falls-Alden 37, Algona 27

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Fort Dodge Saint Edmond 6

Clear Lake 38, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24

Clear Lake 54, Fort Dodge Saint Edmond 6

Indianola 51, Webster City 24

Webster City 39, Indianola 34

Webster City 48, Dallas Center-Grimes 32

NICL

AGWSR 34, Waterloo Columbus 24

AGWSR 47, Baxter 24

North Tama 51, AGWSR 30

North Tama 51, Waterloo Columbus 12

Waterloo Columbus 30, Baxter 24

Denver 78, AP-GC 6

Don Bosco 83, AP-GC 0

Hudson 45, West Marshall 18

Hudson 48, West Marshall 24

West Marshall 42, Wapsie Valley 29

East Marshall/GMG 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31

East Marshall/GMG 76, Jesup 3

Sumner-Fredericksburg 77, Jesup 6

SH-BCLUW 39, Dike-New Hartford 36

Union Community 57, Dike-New Hartford 19

Union Community 59, SH-BCLUW 10

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 43, Decorah 24

NH/TV Chickasaws 75, Oelwein 9

NH/TV Chickasaws 76, Waukon 0

Oelwein 66, Waukon 16

Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Charles City 12

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs 59, North Union 16

Central Springs 66, Saint Ansgar 15

Lake Mills 48, Central Springs 21

Lake Mills 71, Saint Ansgar 12

Lake Mills 81, North Union 0

Saint Ansgar 63, North Union 18

Forest City 38, Mason Newman 33

Osage 46,West Hancock 23

Osage 60, Mason Newman 21

Osage 62, Forest City 15

West Hancock 42, Forest City 32

West Hancock 48, Mason Newman 28

Eagle Grove 63, West Fork 12

Nashua-Plainfield 50, Eagle Grove 27

Nashua-Plainfield 78, West Fork 6

Northwood-Kensett 45, Eagle Grove 32

Northwood-Kensett 66, West Fork 0

TRI-RIVERS

Lisbon 54, South Tama 15

Lisbon 57, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

Lisbon 60, Clear Creek Amana 9

South Tama 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 25

South Tama 60, Clear Creek Amana 24

Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Clear Creek Amana 26

UPPER IOWA

Monticello 66, Clayton Ridge 18

Mid-Prairie 48, Clayton Ridge 18

I.C. Regina 57, Clayton Ridge 6

Independence 61, North Fayette Valley 18

WAMAC

Dyersville Beckman 45, Marion 21

Central DeWitt 56, Marion 56

Central DeWitt 56, Dyersville Beckman 21

Independence 61, North Fayette Valley 18

Williamsburg 36, Mount Vernon 29

Mount Vernon 54, Benton Community 15

Benton Community 42, Maquoketa 42

Williamsburg 60, Maquoketa 18

West Delaware 51, Solon 18

