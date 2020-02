Wrestling:

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 36, Simpson 14

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 29, Upper Iowa 9

Prep

State dual pairings

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Class 3A

No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Bettendorf vs. No. 5 North Scott, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 Indianola, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Fort Dodge vs. No. 6 Waukee, 11 a.m.

Semifinals, 1 p.m., championship, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Humboldt, 9 a.m.

No. 4 Osage vs. No. 5 Davenport Assumption, 9 a.m.

No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Winterset, 9 a.m.