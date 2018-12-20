College
BIG 12
North Dakota State 31, Oregon State 13
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 45, Iowa City High 27
JV: Cedar Falls 54, City High 24
Dubuque Senior 51, Waterloo East 30
JV: Senior 36, East 0
Waterloo West 45, Dubuque Wahlert 24
JV: West 42, Wahlert 6
Hudson 63, Columbus 12
Jesup 36, Columbus 18
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 49, Iowa City West 24
Cedar Rapids Prairie 74, Cedar Rapids Washington 14
Dubuque Hempstead 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25
Linn-Mar 75, Iowa City Liberty 6
Western Dubuque 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 13
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 69, East Marshall/GMG 9
Don Bosco 46, Union 27
North Tama 41, West Marshall 21
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 67, Pocahontas Area 12
Spirit Lake 39, Algona 31
Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Cascade 18
NICL
Denver 54, Union Community 30
Denver 64, East Marshall/GMG 12
SH-BCLUW 42, West Marshall 36
SH-BCLUW 47, North Tama 36
Wapsie Valley 36, AGWSR 30
AP-GC 42, AGWSR 24
AP-GC 51, Wapsie Valley 20
Hudson 57, Jesup 10
Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Dike-New Hartford 33
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hamton/TV 73, Cascade 4
West Delaware 67, Decorah 6
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs 47, Charles City 28
Lake Mills 60, Belmond-Klemme 21
Lake Mills 46, West Hancock 21
Northwood-Kensett 39, Belmond-Klemme 33
West Hancock 61, Belmond-Klemme 15
Lake Mills 67, Northwood-Kensett 9
West Hancock 53, Northwood-Kensett 21
No. Butler-Clarksville 45, Eagle Grove 36
Mason City Newman 48, No. Butler-Clarksville 33
Eagle Grove 48, Mason City Newman 36
Saint Ansgar 43, Eagle Grove 36
No. Butler-Clarksville 48, Saint Ansgar 30
Forest City 37, North Union 30
Forest City 66, Rockford 4
North Union 36, Rockford 4
Forest City 37, Nashua-Plainfield 36
Nashua-Planfield 60, North Union 21
Nashua-Plainfield 75, Rockford 3
WAMAC
Solon 58, South Tama 15
Solon 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 22
South Tama 68, Keokuk 6
South Tama 58, Midland 19
South Tama 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 31
Vinton-Shellsburg 42, Midland 19
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Keokuk
