College

BIG 12

North Dakota State 31, Oregon State 13

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 45, Iowa City High 27

JV: Cedar Falls 54, City High 24

Dubuque Senior 51, Waterloo East 30

JV: Senior 36, East 0

Waterloo West 45, Dubuque Wahlert 24

JV: West 42, Wahlert 6

Hudson 63, Columbus 12

Jesup 36, Columbus 18

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 49, Iowa City West 24

Cedar Rapids Prairie 74, Cedar Rapids Washington 14

Dubuque Hempstead 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25

Linn-Mar 75, Iowa City Liberty 6

Western Dubuque 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 13

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 69, East Marshall/GMG 9

Don Bosco 46, Union 27

North Tama 41, West Marshall 21

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 67, Pocahontas Area 12

Spirit Lake 39, Algona 31

Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Cascade 18

NICL

Denver 54, Union Community 30

Denver 64, East Marshall/GMG 12

SH-BCLUW 42, West Marshall 36

SH-BCLUW 47, North Tama 36

Wapsie Valley 36, AGWSR 30

AP-GC 42, AGWSR 24

AP-GC 51, Wapsie Valley 20

Hudson 57, Jesup 10

Hudson 63, Waterloo Columbus 12

Jesup 36, Waterloo Columbus 18

Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Dike-New Hartford 33

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hamton/TV  73, Cascade 4

New Hampton/TV  60, Iowa Falls-Alden 12

West Delaware 67, Decorah 6

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs 47, Charles City 28

Lake Mills 60, Belmond-Klemme 21

Lake Mills 46, West Hancock 21

Northwood-Kensett 39, Belmond-Klemme 33

West Hancock 61, Belmond-Klemme 15

Lake Mills 67, Northwood-Kensett 9

West Hancock 53, Northwood-Kensett 21

No. Butler-Clarksville 45, Eagle Grove 36

Mason City Newman 48, No. Butler-Clarksville 33

Eagle Grove 48, Mason City Newman 36

Saint Ansgar 43, Eagle Grove 36

No. Butler-Clarksville 48, Saint Ansgar 30

Forest City 37, North Union 30

Forest City 66, Rockford 4

North Union 36, Rockford 4

Forest City 37, Nashua-Plainfield 36

Nashua-Planfield 60, North Union 21

Nashua-Plainfield 75, Rockford 3

WAMAC

Solon 58, South Tama 15

Solon 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 22

South Tama 68, Keokuk 6

South Tama 58, Midland 19

South Tama 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 31

Vinton-Shellsburg 42, Midland 19

Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Keokuk

