Prep wrestling

METRO

Cedar Falls 69, East 3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, West 6

SH-BCLUW 71, Columbus 9

East Marshall/GMG 75, Columbus 6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo East 3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Waterloo West 6

Cedar Rapids Prairie 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 15

Dubuque Hempstead 73, Dubuque Wahlert 6

Iowa City High 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 9

Iowa City West 60, Iowa City Liberty 12

Linn-Mar 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21

IOWA STAR

English Valleys-Tri County 54, Baxter 24

North Mahaska 40, Baxter 3

Riceville 36, Clayton Ridge 30

Riceville 42, Postville 21

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 37, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 36

Humboldt 53, Webster City 30

Humboldt 78, Saint Edmond 6

Webster City 78, Saint Edmond 4

NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Wapsie Valley 27

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, North Tama 24

Wapsie Valley 51, North Tama 24

Dike-New Hartford 55, AP-GC 21

Dike-New Hartford 42, West Marshall 36

West Marshall 48, AP-GC 31

AGWSR 35, Jesup 24

Denver, 45, NH/TV Chickasaws 30

Denver 77, Jesup 0

Denver, 72, AGWSR 6

Union 56, Hudson 19

East Marshall/GMG 43, SH-BCLUW 33

East Marshall/GMG 75, Waterloo Columbus 6

SH-BCLUW 71, Waterloo Columbus 9

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 39, Charles City 25

Crestwood 57, Decorah 15

Decorah 45, Charles City 31

NH/TV Chickasaws 63, AGWSR 15

NH/TV Chickasaws 72, Jesup 13

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs 55, West Hancock 33

Central Springs 55, Nashua-Plainfield 21

Nashua-Plainfield 39, North Butler-Clarksville 38

West Hancock 48, Central Springs 28

West Hancock 42, North Butler-Clarksville 30

Eagle Grove 65, Rockford 18

Lake Mills 35, Osage 33

Lake Mills 48, Eagle Grove 24

Lake Mills 84, Rockford 0

Osage 64, Eagle Grove 17

Osage 84, Rockford 0

Forest City 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29

Northwood-Kensett 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27

Northwood-Kensett 40, Forest City 39

Saint Ansgar 42, Forest City 33

Saint Ansgar 46, Forest City 32

Saint Ansgar 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

Belmond-Klemme 59, West Fork 15

Mason Newman 39, Belmond-Klemme 30

Mason Newman 54, North Union 24

Mason Newman 63, North Union 12

Mason Newman 66, West Fork 3

North Union 30, West Fork 27

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 60, Starmont 12

Lisbon 58, Alburnett 15

Lisbon 78, Starmont 6

Maquoketa Valley 48, Midland 33

Maquoketa Valley 54, Central City

Midland 48, Central City 12

East Buchanan 48, Edgewood-Colesburg 30

North Linn 39, East Buchanan 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 40, North Linn 28

UPPER IOWA

MFL Mar Mac 75, Tripoli 6

MFL Mar Mac 84, Central Elkader 0

North Fayette Valley 64, Tripoli 15

North Fayette Valley 78, Central Elkader 6

South Winneshiek 78, Clayton Ridge 6

South Winneshiek 48, Postville 25

WAMAC

Dyersville Beckman 34, Clear Creek Amana 21

Independence 57, Clear Creek Amana 21

Independence 57, Dyersville Beckman 18

Center Point-Urbana 42, Dewitt Central 33

West Delaware 57, Center Point-Urbana 15

West Delaware 72, Dewitt Central 6

Mount Vernon 72, Maquoketa 6

Mount Vernon 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 43, Maquoketa 42 (Tie-breaker-criteria)

Williamsburg 60, Marion 10

Benton Community 30, Marion 39

Solon 59, South Tama 12

