Prep wrestling
METRO
Cedar Falls 69, East 3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, West 6
SH-BCLUW 71, Columbus 9
East Marshall/GMG 75, Columbus 6
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo East 3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Waterloo West 6
Cedar Rapids Prairie 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 15
Dubuque Hempstead 73, Dubuque Wahlert 6
Iowa City High 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 9
Iowa City West 60, Iowa City Liberty 12
Linn-Mar 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21
IOWA STAR
English Valleys-Tri County 54, Baxter 24
North Mahaska 40, Baxter 3
Riceville 36, Clayton Ridge 30
Riceville 42, Postville 21
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 37, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 36
Humboldt 53, Webster City 30
Humboldt 78, Saint Edmond 6
Webster City 78, Saint Edmond 4
NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE
Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Wapsie Valley 27
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, North Tama 24
Wapsie Valley 51, North Tama 24
Dike-New Hartford 55, AP-GC 21
Dike-New Hartford 42, West Marshall 36
West Marshall 48, AP-GC 31
AGWSR 35, Jesup 24
Denver, 45, NH/TV Chickasaws 30
Denver 77, Jesup 0
Denver, 72, AGWSR 6
Union 56, Hudson 19
East Marshall/GMG 43, SH-BCLUW 33
East Marshall/GMG 75, Waterloo Columbus 6
SH-BCLUW 71, Waterloo Columbus 9
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 39, Charles City 25
Crestwood 57, Decorah 15
Decorah 45, Charles City 31
NH/TV Chickasaws 63, AGWSR 15
NH/TV Chickasaws 72, Jesup 13
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs 55, West Hancock 33
Central Springs 55, Nashua-Plainfield 21
Nashua-Plainfield 39, North Butler-Clarksville 38
West Hancock 48, Central Springs 28
West Hancock 42, North Butler-Clarksville 30
Eagle Grove 65, Rockford 18
Lake Mills 35, Osage 33
Lake Mills 48, Eagle Grove 24
Lake Mills 84, Rockford 0
Osage 64, Eagle Grove 17
Osage 84, Rockford 0
Forest City 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29
Northwood-Kensett 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27
Northwood-Kensett 40, Forest City 39
Saint Ansgar 42, Forest City 33
Saint Ansgar 46, Forest City 32
Saint Ansgar 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
Belmond-Klemme 59, West Fork 15
Mason Newman 39, Belmond-Klemme 30
Mason Newman 54, North Union 24
Mason Newman 63, North Union 12
Mason Newman 66, West Fork 3
North Union 30, West Fork 27
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 60, Starmont 12
Lisbon 58, Alburnett 15
Lisbon 78, Starmont 6
Maquoketa Valley 48, Midland 33
Maquoketa Valley 54, Central City
Midland 48, Central City 12
East Buchanan 48, Edgewood-Colesburg 30
North Linn 39, East Buchanan 30
Edgewood-Colesburg 40, North Linn 28
UPPER IOWA
MFL Mar Mac 75, Tripoli 6
MFL Mar Mac 84, Central Elkader 0
North Fayette Valley 64, Tripoli 15
North Fayette Valley 78, Central Elkader 6
South Winneshiek 78, Clayton Ridge 6
South Winneshiek 48, Postville 25
WAMAC
Dyersville Beckman 34, Clear Creek Amana 21
Independence 57, Clear Creek Amana 21
Independence 57, Dyersville Beckman 18
Center Point-Urbana 42, Dewitt Central 33
West Delaware 57, Center Point-Urbana 15
West Delaware 72, Dewitt Central 6
Mount Vernon 72, Maquoketa 6
Mount Vernon 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 28
Vinton-Shellsburg 43, Maquoketa 42 (Tie-breaker-criteria)
Williamsburg 60, Marion 10
Benton Community 30, Marion 39
Solon 59, South Tama 12
