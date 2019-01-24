College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 25, Cornell 15
Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty & Dubuque Senior at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd.
IOWA STAR
Lisbon at Don Bosco, ppd.
Riceville, North Butler & South Winneshiek at Central Springs, ccd.
NORTH CENTRAL
Humboldt 56, Greene County 21
Humboldt 55, Perry 19
Emmetsburg 49, Algona 15
Nevada, Ogden & Roland-Story at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
NORTHEAST IOWA
Edgewood-Colesburg & Postville at Oelwein, ppd. to Jan. 29
Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, Waukon & Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac, ppd.
TOP OF IOWA
Lake Mills 44, Clear Lake 24
Emmetsburg 40, West Hancock 24
West Hancock 34. Algona 28
North Union, Northwood-Kensett & West Fork at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, ccd.
TRI-RIVERS
Lisbon at Don Bosco, ppd.
Edgewood-Colesburg & Postville at Oelwein, ppd. to Jan. 29
Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, Waukon & Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac, ppd.
UPPER IOWA
Edgewood-Colesburg & Postville at Oelwein, ppd. to Jan. 29
WAMAC
Independence at West Delaware, ppd.
Keokuk, Oskaloosa & Washington at Williamsburg, ccd.
Maquoketa, Marion & South Tama at Center Point-Urbana, ccd.
Mount Vernon at Clear Creek Amana, ccd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.