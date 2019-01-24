Try 1 month for 99¢
College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 25, Cornell 15

Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty & Dubuque Senior at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd.

IOWA STAR

Lisbon at Don Bosco, ppd.

Riceville, North Butler & South Winneshiek at Central Springs, ccd.

NORTH CENTRAL

Humboldt 56, Greene County 21

Humboldt 55, Perry 19

Emmetsburg 49, Algona 15

Nevada, Ogden & Roland-Story at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

NORTHEAST IOWA

Edgewood-Colesburg & Postville at Oelwein, ppd. to Jan. 29

Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, Waukon & Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac, ppd.

TOP OF IOWA

Lake Mills 44, Clear Lake 24

Emmetsburg 40, West Hancock 24

West Hancock 34. Algona 28

North Union, Northwood-Kensett & West Fork at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, ccd.

TRI-RIVERS

Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, Waukon & Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac, ppd.

UPPER IOWA

WAMAC

Independence at West Delaware, ppd.

Keokuk, Oskaloosa & Washington at Williamsburg, ccd.

Maquoketa, Marion & South Tama at Center Point-Urbana, ccd.

Mount Vernon at Clear Creek Amana, ccd.

