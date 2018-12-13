Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Senior 21
Wapsie Valley 36, Columbus 24
Union 69, Columbus 6
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Dubuque Wahlert 14
Dubuque Hempstead 51, Iowa City Liberty 27
Western Dubuque 66, Cedar Rapids Washington 12
Iowa City West 33, Linn-Mar 33
Cedar Rapids Prairie 44, Iowa City High 30
TOP OF IOWA
North Butler-Clarksville 37, Belmond-Klemme 36
North Butler-Clarksville 54, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 18
North Bulter-Clarksville 60, Rockford 9
Eagle Grove 46, Manson-Northwest Webster 35
Eagle Grove 66, North Union 18
Eagle Grove 57, West Bend-Mallard 24
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Union 65, Wapsie Valley 15
Dike-New Hartford 55, Jesup 12
Dike-New Hartford 39, North Tama 27
North Tama 57, Jesup 23
Denver 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 23
Denver 74, West Marshall 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 36, West Marshall 28
East Marshall 69, Aplington-Parkersburg 12
Hudson 36, East Marshall 35
SH-BCLUW 63, AGWSR 15
AGWSR 36, Tripoli 24
SH-BCLUW 66, Tripoli 15
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Decorah 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Oelwein 12
Oelwein 48, Decorah 36
Crestwood 66, Waukon 10
NORTH CENTRAL
Hampton-Dumont 58, Pocahontas Area 15
Humboldt 41, Hampton-Dumont 24
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, Humboldt 27
Humboldt 66, Pocahontas Area 11
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Pocahontas Area 12
Webster City 52, Algona 24
Clear Lake 60, Algona 16
Webster City 42, Clear Lake 33
TRI-RIVERS
East Buchanan 53, Alburnett 22
East Buchanan 57, Central City 12
Lisbon 69, Edgewood-Colesburg 6
Midland 45, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
Starmont 54, Maquoketa Valley 30
North Linn 40, Starmont 27
UPPER IOWA
MFL Mar Mac 69, Midland 11
Lisbon 46, Midland 30
WAMAC
West Delaware 69, Dyersville Beckman 12
West Delaware 49, Mount Vernon 13
Mount Vernon 51, Dyersville Beckman 27
Independence 57. Benton Community 21
South Tama 34, Independence 33
South Tama 58, Benton Community 15
Marion 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 41
