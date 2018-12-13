Try 1 month for 99¢
Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Senior 21

Wapsie Valley 36, Columbus 24

Union 69, Columbus 6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Dubuque Wahlert 14

Dubuque Hempstead 51, Iowa City Liberty 27

Western Dubuque 66, Cedar Rapids Washington 12

Iowa City West 33, Linn-Mar 33

Cedar Rapids Prairie 44, Iowa City High 30

TOP OF IOWA

North Butler-Clarksville 37, Belmond-Klemme 36

North Butler-Clarksville 54, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 18

North Bulter-Clarksville 60, Rockford 9

Eagle Grove 46, Manson-Northwest Webster 35

Eagle Grove 66, North Union 18

Eagle Grove 57, West Bend-Mallard 24

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Union 65, Wapsie Valley 15

Dike-New Hartford 55, Jesup 12

Dike-New Hartford 39, North Tama 27

North Tama 57, Jesup 23

Denver 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 23

Denver 74, West Marshall 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 36, West Marshall 28

East Marshall 69, Aplington-Parkersburg 12

Hudson 36, East Marshall 35

SH-BCLUW 63, AGWSR 15

AGWSR 36, Tripoli 24

SH-BCLUW 66, Tripoli 15

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Decorah 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Oelwein 12

Oelwein 48, Decorah 36

Crestwood 66, Waukon 10

NORTH CENTRAL

Hampton-Dumont 58, Pocahontas Area 15

Humboldt 41, Hampton-Dumont 24

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, Humboldt 27

Humboldt 66, Pocahontas Area 11

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Pocahontas Area 12

Webster City 52, Algona 24

Clear Lake 60, Algona 16

Webster City 42, Clear Lake 33

TRI-RIVERS

East Buchanan 53, Alburnett 22

East Buchanan 57, Central City 12

Lisbon 69, Edgewood-Colesburg 6

Midland 45, Edgewood-Colesburg 24

Starmont 54, Maquoketa Valley 30

North Linn 40, Starmont 27

UPPER IOWA

MFL Mar Mac 69, Midland 11

Lisbon 46, Midland 30

WAMAC

West Delaware 69, Dyersville Beckman 12

West Delaware 49, Mount Vernon 13

Mount Vernon 51, Dyersville Beckman 27

Independence 57. Benton Community 21

South Tama 34, Independence 33

South Tama 58, Benton Community 15

Marion 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 41

