Wartburg 46, Simpson 6

Ellsworth 31, NIACC 15

WARTBURG 46, SIMPSON 6

125 -- Brady Kyner (Wart) tech fall over Dylan McChesney 18-2, 4:52, 133 -- Nicholas Meling (Wart) dec. Jason Padilla 10-0, 141 -- Brady Fritz (Wart) pinned Jacob Irwin, 1:33, 149 -- Cross Cannone (Wart) won by forfeit, 157 -- Clarence Linke (Wart) won by forfeit, 165 -- RJ Brown (Simp) pinned Trevor McLaughlin, 6:35, 184 -- Isaiah Cox (Wart) dec. Damon Piatt 10-2, 197 -- Brock Meyer (Wart) dec. Tim Dendy 4-2, 285 -- Slade Sifuentes (Wart) pinned Sam Mathis, 2:03.

ELLSWORTH 31, NIACC 15

125 -- Carter Cox (ECC) def. Arie Reyes 5-3, 133 -- Brock Luthens (NIACC) dec. Hector Candelaria, 8-7 SV, 141 -- Hunter Luke (NIACC) won by forfeit, 149 -- Cardeionte Wilson (ECC) dec. Quinn Murphy 12-3, 157 -- Zach Garza (ECC) tech. fall over Xavier Judge 17-2, 165 -- Kjhanden Howse (ECC) dec. Julian Giustiniano 15-4, 174 -- Myron Crawford (ECC) won by forfeit, 184 -- Jordan Shahrikian (ECC) pinned Reldon Miller, :51, 197 -- Holt Traux (NIACC) pinned Devon Gordon, 3:56, 285 -- Charles Griffen (ECC) dec. Zach Santee 7-4.

