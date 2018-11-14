College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 46, Simpson 6
ICCAC
Ellsworth 31, NIACC 15
Summaries
WARTBURG 46, SIMPSON 6
125 -- Brady Kyner (Wart) tech fall over Dylan McChesney 18-2, 4:52, 133 -- Nicholas Meling (Wart) dec. Jason Padilla 10-0, 141 -- Brady Fritz (Wart) pinned Jacob Irwin, 1:33, 149 -- Cross Cannone (Wart) won by forfeit, 157 -- Clarence Linke (Wart) won by forfeit, 165 -- RJ Brown (Simp) pinned Trevor McLaughlin, 6:35, 184 -- Isaiah Cox (Wart) dec. Damon Piatt 10-2, 197 -- Brock Meyer (Wart) dec. Tim Dendy 4-2, 285 -- Slade Sifuentes (Wart) pinned Sam Mathis, 2:03.
ELLSWORTH 31, NIACC 15
125 -- Carter Cox (ECC) def. Arie Reyes 5-3, 133 -- Brock Luthens (NIACC) dec. Hector Candelaria, 8-7 SV, 141 -- Hunter Luke (NIACC) won by forfeit, 149 -- Cardeionte Wilson (ECC) dec. Quinn Murphy 12-3, 157 -- Zach Garza (ECC) tech. fall over Xavier Judge 17-2, 165 -- Kjhanden Howse (ECC) dec. Julian Giustiniano 15-4, 174 -- Myron Crawford (ECC) won by forfeit, 184 -- Jordan Shahrikian (ECC) pinned Reldon Miller, :51, 197 -- Holt Traux (NIACC) pinned Devon Gordon, 3:56, 285 -- Charles Griffen (ECC) dec. Zach Santee 7-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.