College
BIG TEN
Iowa 35, Wisconsin 2
Maryland 26, George Mason 12
Michigan 28, Rutgers 7
Penn St. 39, Illinois 9
Purdue 18, Michigan St. 14
Ohio St. 21, Nebraska 12
Minnesota 34, Indiana 3
BIG 12
Oklahoma 25, Fresno St. 16
Wyoming 26, Northern Colorado 19
