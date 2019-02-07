Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep

State Duals

At Wells Fargo Arena

Wednesday's pairings

Class 3A

9 a.m. -- No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 Western Dubuque, Mat 1

9 a.m. -- No. 4 Fort Dodge vs. No. 5 Waukee, Mat 2

9 a.m. -- No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 West Des Moines Valley, Mat 3

9 a.m. -- No. 3 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 6 Bettendorf, Mat 4

Semifinals at 1 p.m., finals at 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

9 a.m. -- No. 1 West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Mat 5

9 a.m. -- No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Crestwood, Mat 6

9 a.m. -- No. 2 Solon vs. No. 7 Independence, Mat 7

9 a.m. -- No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 PCM (Monroe), Mat 8

Semifinals at 1 p.m., finals at 6:30 p.m. 

Class 1A

11 a.m. -- No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Missouri Valley, Mat 1

11 a.m. -- No. 4 West Sioux vs. No. 5 Lake Mills, Mat 2

11 a.m. -- No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia, Mat 3

11 a.m. -- No. 3 Lisbon vs. No. 6 Emmetsburg, Mat 4

Semifinals at 1 p.m., finals at 6:30 p.m. 

