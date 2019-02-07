Prep
State Duals
At Wells Fargo Arena
Wednesday's pairings
Class 3A
9 a.m. -- No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 Western Dubuque, Mat 1
9 a.m. -- No. 4 Fort Dodge vs. No. 5 Waukee, Mat 2
9 a.m. -- No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 West Des Moines Valley, Mat 3
9 a.m. -- No. 3 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 6 Bettendorf, Mat 4
Semifinals at 1 p.m., finals at 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
9 a.m. -- No. 1 West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Mat 5
9 a.m. -- No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Crestwood, Mat 6
9 a.m. -- No. 2 Solon vs. No. 7 Independence, Mat 7
9 a.m. -- No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 PCM (Monroe), Mat 8
Semifinals at 1 p.m., finals at 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A
11 a.m. -- No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Missouri Valley, Mat 1
11 a.m. -- No. 4 West Sioux vs. No. 5 Lake Mills, Mat 2
11 a.m. -- No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia, Mat 3
11 a.m. -- No. 3 Lisbon vs. No. 6 Emmetsburg, Mat 4
Semifinals at 1 p.m., finals at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.