Prep

Regional Duals

CLASS 1A

At Emmetsburg

Semifinals -- Emmetsburg 72, ACGC 9. GT-RA 39, Central Springs 34.

Finals -- Emmetsburg 43, GT-RA 25

At Truro

Semifinals -- Interstate 35 54, Pleasantville 21. Logan-Magnolia 66, SE Warren/Melcher Dallas 12

Finals -- Logan-Magnolia 66, Interstate 35 23

At Lake Mills

Semifinals -- Lake Mills 65, North Butler-Clarksville 9. MFL MarMac 47, Nashua-Plainfield 25

Finals -- Lake Mills 49, MFL MarMac 22

At Missouri Valley

Semifinals -- Woodbury Central 66, Riverside 18. Missouri Valley 52, AHSTW 21

Finals -- Missouri Valley 35, Woodbury Central

At Hawarden

Semifinals -- West Sioux 72, Westwood 12. West Lyon 76, Underwood 6

Finals -- West Sioux 63, West Lyon 18

Postponed to today

At Denver (Alburnett, Dyersville Beckman, Denver, Highland)

At Gilbertville (Colfax-Mingo, Don Bosco, Iowa Valley, Pekin)

At Lisbon (Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, New London, Wilton)

Class 2A

At Atlantic

Semifinals -- PCM 38, Harlan 33. Carlisle 44, Humboldt 24

Finals -- PCM 38, Carlisle 31

At Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Semifinals -- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56, Spencer 15. Osage 49, Winterset 16

Finals -- Osage 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27

At Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Semifinals -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Central Lyon-GLR 27. Sioux City Heelan 39, Spirit Lake Park 36

Finals -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, Sioux City Heelan 21

Postponed to today

At New Hampton (Hampton-Dumont, Independence, Mount Vernon, New Hampton/Turkey Valley)

At Solon (Ballard, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Gilbert, Solon)

At Union (Centerville, Crestwood, Union, Webster City)

At West Delaware (Camache, Washington, West Delaware, West Liberty)

At Williamsburg (Dav. Assumption, Creston Van Meter-Earlham, Williamsburg)

