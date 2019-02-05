Prep
Regional Duals
CLASS 1A
At Emmetsburg
Semifinals -- Emmetsburg 72, ACGC 9. GT-RA 39, Central Springs 34.
Finals -- Emmetsburg 43, GT-RA 25
At Truro
Semifinals -- Interstate 35 54, Pleasantville 21. Logan-Magnolia 66, SE Warren/Melcher Dallas 12
Finals -- Logan-Magnolia 66, Interstate 35 23
At Lake Mills
Semifinals -- Lake Mills 65, North Butler-Clarksville 9. MFL MarMac 47, Nashua-Plainfield 25
Finals -- Lake Mills 49, MFL MarMac 22
At Missouri Valley
Semifinals -- Woodbury Central 66, Riverside 18. Missouri Valley 52, AHSTW 21
Finals -- Missouri Valley 35, Woodbury Central
At Hawarden
Semifinals -- West Sioux 72, Westwood 12. West Lyon 76, Underwood 6
Finals -- West Sioux 63, West Lyon 18
Postponed to today
At Denver (Alburnett, Dyersville Beckman, Denver, Highland)
At Gilbertville (Colfax-Mingo, Don Bosco, Iowa Valley, Pekin)
At Lisbon (Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, New London, Wilton)
Class 2A
At Atlantic
Semifinals -- PCM 38, Harlan 33. Carlisle 44, Humboldt 24
Finals -- PCM 38, Carlisle 31
At Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Semifinals -- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56, Spencer 15. Osage 49, Winterset 16
Finals -- Osage 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27
At Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Semifinals -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Central Lyon-GLR 27. Sioux City Heelan 39, Spirit Lake Park 36
Finals -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, Sioux City Heelan 21
Postponed to today
At New Hampton (Hampton-Dumont, Independence, Mount Vernon, New Hampton/Turkey Valley)
At Solon (Ballard, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Gilbert, Solon)
At Union (Centerville, Crestwood, Union, Webster City)
At West Delaware (Camache, Washington, West Delaware, West Liberty)
At Williamsburg (Dav. Assumption, Creston Van Meter-Earlham, Williamsburg)
