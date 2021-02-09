 Skip to main content
Wrestling: Regional dual scores
WRESTLING

Prep

Regional duals

Semifinals

Class 1A

Dyersville Beckman 40, Sigourney-Keota 28

Central Springs 45, Hudson 30

Wilton 42, Nashua-Plainfield 36

South Winneshiek 34, Denver 33

South Central Calhoun 42, West Monona 36

Alburnett 60, New London 17

Pleasantville 48, Bedford-Lenox 27

Missouri Valley 67, Western Christian 12

Finals

Lisbon 69, Alburnett 12

Don Bosco 68, Dyersville Bekcman 12

Logan-Magnolia 76, Pleasantville 4

Woodbury Central 56, South Central Calhoun 18

Lake Mills 48, Central Springs 23

MFL Mar-Mac 40, Wilton 38

West Sioux 46, Missouri Valley 30

West Hancock 42, South Winneshiek21

Class 2A

Semifinals

New Hampton-Turkey Valley 55, Algona 19

Albia 48, Burlington-Notre Dame 27

Bondurant-Farrar 46, Clarinda 33

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 48, Spirit Lake-Park 28

South Tama 42, Central DeWitt 23

Emmetsburg 37, Webster City 33

Williamsburg 63, West Liberty 12

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51, Green County 30

Finals

Davenport Assumption 53, Albia 21

Independence 50, Williamsburg 12

Crestwood 56, New Hampton-TV 15

Winterset 37, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36

Creston 42, Bondurant-Farrar 31

Osage 46, Emmetsburg 22

West Delaware 74, South Tama 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, Central Lyon 36

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque 23, Luther 16

