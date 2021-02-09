Wrestling: Regional dual scores

Prep
Regional duals
Semifinals
Class 1A
Dyersville Beckman 40, Sigourney-Keota 28
Central Springs 45, Hudson 30
Wilton 42, Nashua-Plainfield 36
South Winneshiek 34, Denver 33
South Central Calhoun 42, West Monona 36
Alburnett 60, New London 17
Pleasantville 48, Bedford-Lenox 27
Missouri Valley 67, Western Christian 12
Finals
Lisbon 69, Alburnett 12
Don Bosco 68, Dyersville Bekcman 12
Logan-Magnolia 76, Pleasantville 4
Woodbury Central 56, South Central Calhoun 18
Lake Mills 48, Central Springs 23
MFL Mar-Mac 40, Wilton 38
West Sioux 46, Missouri Valley 30
West Hancock 42, South Winneshiek21
Class 2A
Semifinals
New Hampton-Turkey Valley 55, Algona 19
Albia 48, Burlington-Notre Dame 27
Bondurant-Farrar 46, Clarinda 33
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 48, Spirit Lake-Park 28
South Tama 42, Central DeWitt 23
Emmetsburg 37, Webster City 33
Williamsburg 63, West Liberty 12
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51, Green County 30
Finals
Davenport Assumption 53, Albia 21
Independence 50, Williamsburg 12
Crestwood 56, New Hampton-TV 15
Winterset 37, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
Creston 42, Bondurant-Farrar 31
Osage 46, Emmetsburg 22
West Delaware 74, South Tama 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, Central Lyon 36
College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Dubuque 23, Luther 16