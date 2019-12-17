Prep
BCLUW-SH 49, North Tama 30
Belle Plaine 52, North Tama 18
BGM 48, SH-BCLUW 36
BGM 54, North Tama 30
Central Elkader 36, Tripoli12
Don Bosco 83, Cascade 0
Don Bosco 71, North Linn 4
East Marshall/GMG 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 24
East Marshall/GMG 72, Baxter 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, West Fork 30
Iowa Falls-Alden 72, Baxter 6
Nashua-Plainfield 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18
Nashua-Plainfield 72, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
Nashua-Plainfield 72, West Fork 12
NH/TV 45, North Fayette Valley 23
NH/TV 78, Maquoketa Valley 3
North Fayette Valley 69, Maquoketa Valley 3
North Linn 52, Cascade 18
SH- BCLUW 42, Belle Plaine 36
Starmont 60, Tripoli 18
Starmont 69, Central City 6
Starmont 69, Central Elkader 15
Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, West Fork 12
Sumner-Fredericksburg42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40
Tripoli, 24, Central City 24
