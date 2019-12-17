clip art wrestling

Prep

OTHERS

BCLUW-SH 49, North Tama 30

Belle Plaine 52, North Tama 18

BGM 48, SH-BCLUW 36

BGM 54, North Tama 30

Central Elkader 36, Tripoli12

Don Bosco 83, Cascade 0

Don Bosco 71, North Linn 4

East Marshall/GMG 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 24

East Marshall/GMG 72, Baxter 6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, West Fork 30

Iowa Falls-Alden 72, Baxter 6

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18

Nashua-Plainfield 72, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

Nashua-Plainfield 72, West Fork 12

NH/TV 45, North Fayette Valley 23

NH/TV 78, Maquoketa Valley 3

North Fayette Valley 69, Maquoketa Valley 3

North Linn 52, Cascade 18

SH- BCLUW 42, Belle Plaine 36

Starmont 60, Tripoli 18

Starmont 69, Central City 6

Starmont 69, Central Elkader 15

Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, West Fork 12

Sumner-Fredericksburg42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40

Tripoli, 24, Central City 24

