Wrestling: Prep scores
Wrestling: Prep scores

Prep

AREA

Don Bosco 77, Clear Creek Amana 0

Don Bosco 57, Union 9

Union 70, Clear Creek Amana 9

Mason City Newman 50, Tripoli 12

Riceville 33, Mason City Newman 28

Riceville, 42, Tripoli 12

West Fork 42, Riceville 26

West Fork 47, Tripoli 10

West Fork 51, Mason City Newman 22

AC/GC 60, Baxter 6

South Central Calhoun 69, Baxter 0

Woodward-Granger 77, Baxter 0

Clear Lake 49, Mason City 25

Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Forest City 23

NH/TV 40, Iowa Falls Alden 33

NH/TV 46, Forest City 28

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Eagle Grove 19

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 81, Belmond-Klemme 0

Eagle Grove 58, Belmond-Klemme 16

Algona 78, Rockford 0

Lake Mills 78, Rockford 6

Lake Mills, 47, Algona 26

Nashua-Plainfield 45, South Winneshiek 23

Nashua-Plainfield 65, Starmont 15

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Postville 12

South Winneshiek 42, Starmont 32

South Winneshiek 54, Postville 12

Starmont 36, Postville 32

Independence 42, North Fayette Valley 3

Independence 52, North Linn 22

Independence 84, Central Elkader 0

North Fayette Valley 45, North Linn 24

North Fayette Valley 66, Central Elkader 6

North Linn 66, Central Elkader 0

