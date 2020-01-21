Wrestling: Prep scores

Prep
AREA
Don Bosco 77, Clear Creek Amana 0
Don Bosco 57, Union 9
Union 70, Clear Creek Amana 9
Mason City Newman 50, Tripoli 12
Riceville 33, Mason City Newman 28
Riceville, 42, Tripoli 12
West Fork 42, Riceville 26
West Fork 47, Tripoli 10
West Fork 51, Mason City Newman 22
AC/GC 60, Baxter 6
South Central Calhoun 69, Baxter 0
Woodward-Granger 77, Baxter 0
Clear Lake 49, Mason City 25
Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Forest City 23
NH/TV 40, Iowa Falls Alden 33
NH/TV 46, Forest City 28
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Eagle Grove 19
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 81, Belmond-Klemme 0
Eagle Grove 58, Belmond-Klemme 16
Algona 78, Rockford 0
Lake Mills 78, Rockford 6
Lake Mills, 47, Algona 26
Nashua-Plainfield 45, South Winneshiek 23
Nashua-Plainfield 65, Starmont 15
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Postville 12
South Winneshiek 42, Starmont 32
South Winneshiek 54, Postville 12
Starmont 36, Postville 32
Independence 42, North Fayette Valley 3
Independence 52, North Linn 22
Independence 84, Central Elkader 0
North Fayette Valley 45, North Linn 24
North Fayette Valley 66, Central Elkader 6
North Linn 66, Central Elkader 0