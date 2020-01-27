Wrestling: Prep scores

Prep
AREA
Dyersville Beckman 66, Bellevue 4
Dyersville Beckman 73, Clayton Ridge 0
Dyersville Beckman 72, Maquoketa Valley 6
Bellevue 36, Clayton Ridge 18
Bellevue 21, Maquoketa Valley 15
Clayton Ridge 30, Maquoketa Valley 23
