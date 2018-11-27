Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 37, Marion 31
IOWA STAR
Northwood-Kensett 48, Tripoli 15
Crestwood (Cresco) 70, Tripoli 12
NORTH CENTRAL
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Charles City 29
New Hampton/Turkey Valley 40, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Union (La Porte City) 39, Decorah 27
Union 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 12
NORTHEAST IOWA
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Charles City 29
New Hampton/Turkey Valley 40, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
New Hampton/Turkey Valley 52, Charles City 18
Crestwood 50, Northwood-Kensett 25
Crestwood 70, Tripoli 12
Nashua-Plainfield 63, Waukon 9
Waukon 48, Postville 36
Oelwein 78, Waukon 12
Oelwein 66, Postville 18
Oelwein 51, Nashua-Plainfield 27
Union 39, Decorah 27
Decorah 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 28
TOP OF IOWA
Nashua-Plainfield 60, Postville 15
Nashua-Plainfield 63, Waukon 9
Oelwein 51, Nashua-Plainfield 27
UPPER IOWA
Nashua-Plainfield 60, Postville 15
Oelwein 66, Postville 18
Waukon 48, Postville 36
WAMAC
Cedar Rapids Washington 37, Marion 31
Union 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 12
Decorah 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 28
Independence 41, Mt. Vernon 28
Benton Community 36, HLV 22
Washington 46, Benton Community 24
