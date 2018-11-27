Try 3 months for $3
Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 37, Marion 31

IOWA STAR

Northwood-Kensett 48, Tripoli 15

NORTH CENTRAL

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Charles City 29

New Hampton/Turkey Valley 40, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton/Turkey Valley 52, Charles City 18

Crestwood 50, Northwood-Kensett 25

Oelwein 78, Waukon 12

TOP OF IOWA

UPPER IOWA

WAMAC

Independence 41, Mt. Vernon 28

Benton Community 36, HLV 22

Washington 46, Benton Community 24

