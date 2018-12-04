Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 81, BGM 0

Don Bosco, 74, North Cedar 0

Don Bosco 72, Cascade 12

NORTH CENTRAL

Humboldt 71, East Sac County 9

Humboldt 78, Ridge View 3

Humboldt 54, South Central Calhoun 24

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Maquoketa Valley 60 Jesup 10

TRI-RIVERS

Midland 48, Central Elkader 12

North Linn 48, Central Elkader 12

West Branch 48, Central Elkader 12

North Linn 48, Clayton Ridge 24

North Linn 42, West Branch 24

West Branch 59, Clayton Ridge 12

Midland 54, Clayton Ridge 6

Midland 42, West Branch 29

South Winneshiek 48, Maquoketa Valley 21

UPPER IOWA

Dyersville Beckman 51, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

MFL MarMac 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 18

MFL MarMac 48, Dyersville Beckman 25

