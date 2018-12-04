Prep
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 81, BGM 0
Don Bosco, 74, North Cedar 0
Don Bosco 72, Cascade 12
NORTH CENTRAL
Humboldt 71, East Sac County 9
Humboldt 78, Ridge View 3
Humboldt 54, South Central Calhoun 24
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Maquoketa Valley 60 Jesup 10
South Winneshiek 77, Jesup 0
TRI-RIVERS
Midland 48, Central Elkader 12
North Linn 48, Central Elkader 12
West Branch 48, Central Elkader 12
North Linn 48, Clayton Ridge 24
North Linn 42, West Branch 24
West Branch 59, Clayton Ridge 12
Midland 54, Clayton Ridge 6
Midland 42, West Branch 29
South Winneshiek 77, Jesup 0
South Winneshiek 48, Maquoketa Valley 21
Maquoketa Valley 60, Jesup 10
UPPER IOWA
Dyersville Beckman 51, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
MFL MarMac 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 18
MFL MarMac 48, Dyersville Beckman 25
South Winneshiek 48, Maquoketa Valley 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.