Prep

METRO

Waterloo West 40, Columbus 27

Cedar Falls 62, Waterloo East 15

Waterloo East 36, Columbus 30

Cedar Falls 62, Waterloo West 16

Waterloo West 45, Waterloo East 33

Cedar Falls 58, Columbus 12

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Hudson 45, Belle Plaine 31

WAMAC

Independence 54, Mount Vernon 19

