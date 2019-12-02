Prep
METRO
Waterloo West 40, Columbus 27
Cedar Falls 62, Waterloo East 15
Waterloo East 36, Columbus 30
Cedar Falls 62, Waterloo West 16
Waterloo West 45, Waterloo East 33
Cedar Falls 58, Columbus 12
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Hudson 45, Belle Plaine 31
WAMAC
Independence 54, Mount Vernon 19
