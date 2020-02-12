Wrestling: Prep scores

Prep
Regional Duals
CLASS 3A
At Ankeny Centennial
First round -- West Des Moines Valley 84, Iowa City West 0
Final -- Valley 29, Ankeny Centennial 28, criteria
At Bettendorf
First round -- Cedar Rapids Prairie 53, Pleasant Valley 18
Final -- Bettendorf 56, C.R. Prairie 16
At Fort Dodge
First round -- Cedar Falls 45, Spencer 25
Final -- Fort Dodge 57, Cedar Falls 12
At Johnston
First round -- Indianola 74, West Des Moines Dowling 6
Final -- Indianola 62, Johnston 9
At North Scott
First round -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, Fort Madison 0
Final -- North Scott 47, C.R. Kennedy 21
At Southeast Polk
First round -- Norwalk 43, Ankeny 28
Final -- Southeast Polk 42, Norwalk 24
At Waukee
First round -- Linn-Mar 40, Dallas Center-Grimes 30
Final -- Waukee 42, Linn-Mar 23
At Waverly-Shell Rock
First round - Western Dubuque 73, Dubuque Hempstead 6
Final -- Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Western Dubuque 0