Wrestling: Prep scores
Prep

Regional Duals

CLASS 3A

At Ankeny Centennial

First round -- West Des Moines Valley 84, Iowa City West 0

Final -- Valley 29, Ankeny Centennial 28, criteria

At Bettendorf

First round -- Cedar Rapids Prairie 53, Pleasant Valley 18

Final -- Bettendorf 56, C.R. Prairie 16

At Fort Dodge

First round -- Cedar Falls 45, Spencer 25

Final -- Fort Dodge 57, Cedar Falls 12

At Johnston

First round -- Indianola 74, West Des Moines Dowling 6

Final -- Indianola 62, Johnston 9

At North Scott

First round -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, Fort Madison 0

Final -- North Scott 47, C.R. Kennedy 21

At Southeast Polk

First round -- Norwalk 43, Ankeny 28

Final -- Southeast Polk 42, Norwalk 24

At Waukee

First round -- Linn-Mar 40, Dallas Center-Grimes 30

Final -- Waukee 42, Linn-Mar 23

At Waverly-Shell Rock

First round - Western Dubuque 73, Dubuque Hempstead 6

Final -- Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Western Dubuque 0

