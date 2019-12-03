Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Marion 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 30
IOWA STAR
Crestwood 75, Tripoli 6
Northwood-Kensett 54, Tripoli 18
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Jesup 49, Maquoketa Valley 24
South Winneshiek 48, Jesup 21
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 61, Northwood-Kensett 18
Crestwood 75, Tripoli 6
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Oelwein 22
Nashua-Plainfield 75, Waukon 6
Oelwein 41, Waukon 30
Oelwein 51, Postville 13
Waukon 36, Postville 31
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs 43, Clear Lake 27
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Waukon 6
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Oelwein 22
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Postville 6
Crestwood 61, Northwood-Kensett 18
Northwood-Kensett 54, Tripoli 18
TRI-RIVERS
Lisbon 77, Mediapolis 0
Lisbon 54, New London 21
Lisbon 59, West Liberty 10
Jesup 49, Maquoketa Valley 24
Central DeWitt 53, Midland 23
Maquoketa 54, Midland 24
UPPER IOWA
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Oelwein 22
Oelwein 51, Postville 13
Waukon 36, Postville 31
South Winneshiek 48, Jesup 21
South Winneshiek 50, Maquoketa Valley 24
WAMAC
Benton Community 63, HLV 18
Washington (IA) 48, Benton Community 33
Central DeWitt 53, Midland 23
Central DeWitt 39, Maquoketa 30
Maquoketa 54, Midland 24
Marion 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.