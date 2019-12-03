clip art wrestling

Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Marion 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 30

IOWA STAR

Crestwood 75, Tripoli 6

Northwood-Kensett 54, Tripoli 18

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Jesup 49, Maquoketa Valley 24

South Winneshiek 48, Jesup 21

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 61, Northwood-Kensett 18

Crestwood 75, Tripoli 6

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Oelwein 22

Nashua-Plainfield 75, Waukon 6

Oelwein 41, Waukon 30

Oelwein 51, Postville 13

Waukon 36, Postville 31

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs 43, Clear Lake 27

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Waukon 6

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Oelwein 22

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Postville 6

Crestwood 61, Northwood-Kensett 18

Northwood-Kensett 54, Tripoli 18

TRI-RIVERS

Lisbon 77, Mediapolis 0

Lisbon 54, New London 21

Lisbon 59, West Liberty 10

Jesup 49, Maquoketa Valley 24

Central DeWitt 53, Midland 23

Maquoketa 54, Midland 24

UPPER IOWA

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Oelwein 22

Oelwein 51, Postville 13

Waukon 36, Postville 31

South Winneshiek 48, Jesup 21

South Winneshiek 50, Maquoketa Valley 24

WAMAC

Benton Community 63, HLV 18

Washington (IA) 48, Benton Community 33

Central DeWitt 53, Midland 23

Central DeWitt 39, Maquoketa 30

Maquoketa 54, Midland 24

Marion 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 30

