Prep
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 78, BGM 6
Don Bosco 63, East Buchanan 15
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 52, North Butler-Clarksville 30
Crestwood 37, North Fayette Valley 36
NORTH CENTRAL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 66, Rockford 6
TOP OF IOWA
Osage 45, Decorah 29
UPPER IOWA
North Fayette Valley 45, North Butler-Clarksville 33
