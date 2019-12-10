clip art wrestling

Prep

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 78, BGM 6

Don Bosco 63, East Buchanan 15

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 52, North Butler-Clarksville 30

Crestwood 37, North Fayette Valley 36

NORTH CENTRAL

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 66, Rockford 6

TOP OF IOWA

Osage 45, Decorah 29

UPPER IOWA

North Fayette Valley 45, North Butler-Clarksville 33

