clip art wrestling

Prep

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 77, North Linn 3

North Tama 60, BGM 24

North Tama 58, Belle Plaine 0

Tripoli 31, Central City 30

NORTH CENTRAL

Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 81, West Fork 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 78, Rockford 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Garner-Hayfield 21

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33

Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Sumner-Fredericksburg 74, West Fork 6

SH- BCLUW 72, Belle Plaine 12

NORTHEAST IOWA

Oelwein 54, East Buchanan 26

Oelwein 45, South Winneshiek 30

NH/TV Chickasaws 76, Maquoketa Valley 3

NH/TV Chickasaws 76, North Fayette Valley 3

TOP OF IOWA

Nashua-Plainfield 43, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 36

Central Springs 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 18

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Rockford 12

TRI-RIVERS

East Buchanan 40, South Winneshiek 39

Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Clayton Ridge 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Postville 30

Starmont 36, Central City 24

Starmont 42, Central Elkader 18

Starmont 42, Tripoli 27

