Prep
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 77, North Linn 3
North Tama 60, BGM 24
North Tama 58, Belle Plaine 0
Tripoli 31, Central City 30
NORTH CENTRAL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 81, West Fork 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 78, Rockford 6
Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Garner-Hayfield 21
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33
Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29
Sumner-Fredericksburg 74, West Fork 6
SH- BCLUW 72, Belle Plaine 12
NORTHEAST IOWA
Oelwein 54, East Buchanan 26
Oelwein 45, South Winneshiek 30
NH/TV Chickasaws 76, Maquoketa Valley 3
NH/TV Chickasaws 76, North Fayette Valley 3
TOP OF IOWA
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 36
Central Springs 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 18
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Rockford 12
TRI-RIVERS
East Buchanan 40, South Winneshiek 39
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Clayton Ridge 30
Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Postville 30
Starmont 36, Central City 24
Starmont 42, Central Elkader 18
Starmont 42, Tripoli 27
