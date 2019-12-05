clip art wrestling

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 45, Western Dubuque

Waterloo East 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 36

Waterloo West 72, Iowa City Liberty 8

Charles City 68, Waterloo Columbus 10

Denver 54, Waterloo Columbus 30

Dike-New Hartford 45. Waterloo Columbus 21

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54, Dubuque Hempstead 10

Iowa City High 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 26

Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Dubuque Senior 18

Linn-Mar 54, Dubuque Wahlert 17

Iowa City West 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 69, Wapsie Valley 3

Don Bosco 77, Jesup 6

WACO 48, Baxter 18

Sigourney-Keota 58, Baxter 0

North Tama 36, AP-GC 0

Union 42, North Tama 18

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 66, Saint Edmond 16

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55, Webster City 18

Iowa Falls-Alden 61, Webster City 16

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 31

Humboldt 66, Estherville Lincoln Central 9

NICL

Union 57, AP-GC 6

Denver 40, Charles City 33

Charles City 71, Dike-New Hartford 12

Denver 50, Dike-New Hartford 30

Hudson 62, BCLUW-SH 30

Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Hudson 36

Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, BCLUW-SH 34

Wapsie Valley 37, Jesup 36

West Marshall 40, East Marshall/GMG 39

East Marshall/GMG 38, AGWSR 27

West Marshall 58, AGWSR 22

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton/TV 60, Decorah 16

West Delaware 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 27

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs 72, Belmond-Klemme 9

Eagle Grove 60, Belmond-Klemme 15

Central Springs 48, Eagle Grove 30

Central Springs 33, Forest City 330

Forest City 69, Belmond-Klemme 6

Forest City 58, Eagle Grove 14

Lake Mills 66 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16

Nashua-Plainfield 58, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

North Butler-Clarksville 58, Northwood-Kensett 24

Osage 73, North Union 5

North Butler-Clarksville 48, North Union 18

Osage 52, Northwood-Kensett 18

Osage 63, North Butler-Clarksville 18

Northwood-Kensett 48, North Union 30

Saint Ansgar 63, Rockford 18

West Fork 48, Rockford 30

West Hancock 33, Saint Ansgar 32

West Hancock 72, Rockford 0

Saint Ansgar 52, West Fork 12

TRI-RIVERS

Starmont 78, North Crawford 0

Starmont 54, Riceville 21

Starmont 72, Central Elkader 10

UPPER IOWA

MFL MarMac 60, Central Elkader 12

MFL 60, Riceville 18

MFL MarMac 69, North Crawford 6

WAMAC

