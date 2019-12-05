Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 45, Western Dubuque
Waterloo East 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 36
Waterloo West 72, Iowa City Liberty 8
Charles City 68, Waterloo Columbus 10
Denver 54, Waterloo Columbus 30
Dike-New Hartford 45. Waterloo Columbus 21
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54, Dubuque Hempstead 10
Iowa City High 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 26
Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Dubuque Senior 18
Linn-Mar 54, Dubuque Wahlert 17
Iowa City West 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 69, Wapsie Valley 3
Don Bosco 77, Jesup 6
WACO 48, Baxter 18
Sigourney-Keota 58, Baxter 0
North Tama 36, AP-GC 0
Union 42, North Tama 18
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 66, Saint Edmond 16
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55, Webster City 18
Iowa Falls-Alden 61, Webster City 16
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 31
Humboldt 66, Estherville Lincoln Central 9
NICL
Union 57, AP-GC 6
Denver 40, Charles City 33
Charles City 71, Dike-New Hartford 12
Denver 50, Dike-New Hartford 30
Hudson 62, BCLUW-SH 30
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Hudson 36
Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, BCLUW-SH 34
Wapsie Valley 37, Jesup 36
West Marshall 40, East Marshall/GMG 39
East Marshall/GMG 38, AGWSR 27
West Marshall 58, AGWSR 22
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hampton/TV 60, Decorah 16
West Delaware 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 27
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs 72, Belmond-Klemme 9
Eagle Grove 60, Belmond-Klemme 15
Central Springs 48, Eagle Grove 30
Central Springs 33, Forest City 330
Forest City 69, Belmond-Klemme 6
Forest City 58, Eagle Grove 14
Lake Mills 66 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16
Nashua-Plainfield 58, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
North Butler-Clarksville 58, Northwood-Kensett 24
Osage 73, North Union 5
North Butler-Clarksville 48, North Union 18
Osage 52, Northwood-Kensett 18
Osage 63, North Butler-Clarksville 18
Northwood-Kensett 48, North Union 30
Saint Ansgar 63, Rockford 18
West Fork 48, Rockford 30
West Hancock 33, Saint Ansgar 32
West Hancock 72, Rockford 0
Saint Ansgar 52, West Fork 12
TRI-RIVERS
Starmont 78, North Crawford 0
Starmont 54, Riceville 21
Starmont 72, Central Elkader 10
UPPER IOWA
MFL MarMac 60, Central Elkader 12
MFL 60, Riceville 18
MFL MarMac 69, North Crawford 6
WAMAC
