Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, East 35
Dike-New Hartford 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Newton 19
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Charles City 12
Charles City 44, Newton 31
Decorah 38, Caledonia 34
Decorah 51, Oelwein 24
Caledonia-Houston 46, Oelwein 28
