Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, East 35

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 34

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Newton 19

Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Charles City 12

Charles City 44, Newton 31

Decorah 38, Caledonia 34

Decorah 51, Oelwein 24

Caledonia-Houston 46, Oelwein 28

