Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

College
BIG 12
Iowa State 45, Utah Valley 0
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana (S.D) 20, Northern State 14
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 48, Iowa City High 27
Dubuque Senior 51, East 30
AP-GC 42, Columbus 24
Sumner-Fredericksburg 48, Columbus 33
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Cedar Rapids Washington 15
Western Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids Xavier 21
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18
Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Iowa City West 66
Linn-Mar 73, Iowa City Liberty 0
AREA
Baxter 24, Collins-Maxwell 21
Belle Plaine 63, Baxter 6
Belle Plaine 63, Collins-Maxwell 12
English Valley 48, Baxter 30
English Valleys 71, Collins-Maxwell 6
North Tama 30, Lynnville-Sully 27
North Tama 42, HLV 14
Algona 37, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
Humboldt 57, Clear Lake 15
Iowa Falls-Alden 77,Saint Edmond 10
Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Roland-Story 30
Hampton-Dumont 46, Webster City 30
Denver 69, Wapsie Valley 12
Denver 51, BCLUW-SH 30
BCLUW-SH 41, Wapsie Valley 34
Hudson 42, AGWSR 29
Dike-New Hartford 57, AGWSR 34
Dike-New Hartford 37, Hudson 36
Union 69, Jesup 3
West Marshall 65, Jesup 15
West Marshall 45, Union 30
Oelwein 48, Waukon 27
Crestwood 74, Waukon 0
Crestwood 56, Oelwein 20
Charles City 46, Decorah 36
Waverly-Shell Rock 39, NH/TV 27
Central Springs 52, Mason City Newman 9
Central Springs 54, Northwood-Kensett 30
Central Springs 75, Rockford 0
Mason City Newman 54, Rockford 18
Northwood-Kensett 46, Rockford 30
Northwood-Kensett 54, Mason City Newman 24
Eagle Grove 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Eagle Grove 70, North Union 12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, North Union 10
West Hancock 45, Eagle Grove 36
West Hancock 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18
West Hancock, 75, North Union 6
Forest City 66, West Fork 12
Lake Mills 39, Forest City 30
Lake Mills 61, North Butler-Clarksville 13
Lake Mills 78, West Fork 6
North Butler-Clarksville 57, West Fork 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Maquoketa Valley 21
Alburnett 45, Edgewood-Colesburg 29
Lisbon 69, North Linn 6
Lisbon 84, Central City 0
North Linn 54, Central City 12
Starmont 51, Midland 30
Midland 45, East Buchanan 36
East Buchanan 43, Starmont 34
Central Elkader 51, Tripoli 16
Clayton Ridge 33, Central Elkader 30
Clayton Ridge 42, Riceville 36
MFL MarMac 45, Postville 24
MFL MarMac 72, Clayton Ridge 12
MFL MarMac 78, Tripoli 6
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 9
North Fayette Valley 76, Clayton Ridge 0
North Fayette Valley 82, Tripoli 0
Postville 38, Riceville 24
Postville 54, Central Elkader 6
Riceville 42, Tripoli 12
South Winneshiek 44, MFL MarMac 36
South Winneshiek 40 North Fayette Valley 39
South Winneshiek 42, Riceville 28
South Winneshiek 76, Central Elkader 6,
Benton Community, 45, Clear Creek Amana 30
East Marshall 39, Clear Creek Amana 24
East Marshall/GMG 36, Benton Community 36
South Tama 64, Center Point-Urbana 18
Solon 44, Dyersville Beckman 29
Marion 46, Maquoketa 34
West Delaware 70, Marion 6
West Delaware 71, Maquoketa 3
Independence 28, Williamsburg 27
Independence 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 3
Williamsburg 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 3