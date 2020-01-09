Wrestling: Prep scoreboard
agate
WRESTLING

Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

  • Updated
clip art wrestling

College

BIG 12

Iowa State 45, Utah Valley 0

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana (S.D) 20, Northern State 14

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 48, Iowa City High 27

Dubuque Senior 51, East 30

AP-GC 42, Columbus 24

Sumner-Fredericksburg 48, Columbus 33

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Cedar Rapids Washington 15

Western Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids Xavier 21

Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18

Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Iowa City West 66

Linn-Mar 73, Iowa City Liberty 0

Dubuque Senior 51, Waterloo East 30

AREA

Baxter 24, Collins-Maxwell 21

Belle Plaine 63, Baxter 6

Belle Plaine 63, Collins-Maxwell 12

English Valley 48, Baxter 30

English Valleys 71, Collins-Maxwell 6

North Tama 30, Lynnville-Sully 27

North Tama 42, HLV 14

Algona 37, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36

Humboldt 57, Clear Lake 15

Iowa Falls-Alden 77,Saint Edmond 10

Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Roland-Story 30

Hampton-Dumont 46, Webster City 30

Denver 69, Wapsie Valley 12

Denver 51, BCLUW-SH 30

BCLUW-SH 41, Wapsie Valley 34

Hudson 42, AGWSR 29

Dike-New Hartford 57, AGWSR 34

Dike-New Hartford 37, Hudson 36

Union 69, Jesup 3

West Marshall 65, Jesup 15

West Marshall 45, Union 30

Oelwein 48, Waukon 27

Crestwood 74, Waukon 0

Crestwood 56, Oelwein 20

Charles City 46, Decorah 36

Waverly-Shell Rock 39, NH/TV 27

Central Springs 52, Mason City Newman 9

Central Springs 54, Northwood-Kensett 30

Central Springs 75, Rockford 0

Mason City Newman 54, Rockford 18

Northwood-Kensett 46, Rockford 30

Northwood-Kensett 54, Mason City Newman 24

Eagle Grove 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Eagle Grove 70, North Union 12

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, North Union 10

West Hancock 45, Eagle Grove 36

West Hancock 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18

West Hancock, 75, North Union 6

Forest City 66, West Fork 12

Lake Mills 39, Forest City 30

Lake Mills 61, North Butler-Clarksville 13

Lake Mills 78, West Fork 6

North Butler-Clarksville 57, West Fork 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Maquoketa Valley 21

Alburnett 45, Edgewood-Colesburg 29

Lisbon 69, North Linn 6

Lisbon 84, Central City 0

North Linn 54, Central City 12

Starmont 51, Midland 30

Midland 45, East Buchanan 36

East Buchanan 43, Starmont 34

Central Elkader 51, Tripoli 16

Clayton Ridge 33, Central Elkader 30

Clayton Ridge 42, Riceville 36

MFL MarMac 45, Postville 24

MFL MarMac 72, Clayton Ridge 12

MFL MarMac 78, Tripoli 6

North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 9

North Fayette Valley 76, Clayton Ridge 0

North Fayette Valley 82, Tripoli 0

Postville 38, Riceville 24

Postville 54, Central Elkader 6

Riceville 42, Tripoli 12

South Winneshiek 44, MFL MarMac 36

South Winneshiek 40 North Fayette Valley 39

South Winneshiek 42, Riceville 28

South Winneshiek 76, Central Elkader 6,

Benton Community, 45, Clear Creek Amana 30

East Marshall 39, Clear Creek Amana 24

East Marshall/GMG 36, Benton Community 36

South Tama 64, Center Point-Urbana 18

Solon 44, Dyersville Beckman 29

Marion 46, Maquoketa 34

West Delaware 70, Marion 6

West Delaware 71, Maquoketa 3

Independence 28, Williamsburg 27

Independence 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 3

Williamsburg 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 3

