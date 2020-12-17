 Skip to main content
Wrestling: Prep scoreboard
WRESTLING

Prep

METRO

Wapsie Valley 48, Columbus 34

Union 45, Columbus 22

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Waterloo West 30

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18

Dubuque Wahlert 42, CR Washington 42

Dubuque Senior 60, Cedar Rapids Jeffersn 15

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Crestwood 22

Iowa Falls-Alden 51, South Hamilton 30

Williamsburg 64, Clear Creek-Amana 15

Decforah 33, Waukon 24

MFL 42, Denver 39

MFL 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 24

Denver 71, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

South Tama 54, Benton Community 19

Don Bosco 66, Alburnett 18

Don Bosco 75, Central City 6

Don Bosco 73, East Buchanan 6

Independence 54, South Tama 12

Independence 57, Benton Community 10

AGWSR 40, BCLUWSH 40

AGWSR 51, Sigourney-Keota 27

Sigourney-Keota 54, Tripoli 18

Charles City 48, Oelwein 21]

New Hampton 51, Charles City 18

