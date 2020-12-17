Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Wapsie Valley 48, Columbus 34
Union 45, Columbus 22
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Waterloo West 30
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18
Dubuque Wahlert 42, CR Washington 42
Dubuque Senior 60, Cedar Rapids Jeffersn 15
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Crestwood 22
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, South Hamilton 30
Williamsburg 64, Clear Creek-Amana 15
Decforah 33, Waukon 24
MFL 42, Denver 39
MFL 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 24
Denver 71, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
South Tama 54, Benton Community 19
Don Bosco 66, Alburnett 18
Don Bosco 75, Central City 6
Don Bosco 73, East Buchanan 6
Independence 54, South Tama 12
Independence 57, Benton Community 10
AGWSR 40, BCLUWSH 40
AGWSR 51, Sigourney-Keota 27
Sigourney-Keota 54, Tripoli 18
Charles City 48, Oelwein 21]
New Hampton 51, Charles City 18
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!