Wrestling: Prep scoreboard
WRESTLING

Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

clip art wrestling

Prep

METRO

Waterloo West 54, Central Elkader 9

Waterloo West 46, Cascade 33

Waterloo West 46, East Buchanan 35

Humboldt 59, West 20

Denver 63, West 9

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Cedar Rapids Prairie 15

Linn-Mar 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27

AREA

Denver 63, Postville 15

Denver 54, Tipson 25

Denver 47, Alburnett 27

Humboldt 60, Oelwein 15

Oelwein 54, Clayton Ridge 6

Saint Ansgar 39, Oelwein 35

New Hampton 71, East Marshall 6

Independence 67, East Marshall 12

Independence 63, Mount Vernon 9

Independence 45, New Hampton 27

