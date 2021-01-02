Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Waterloo West 54, Central Elkader 9
Waterloo West 46, Cascade 33
Waterloo West 46, East Buchanan 35
Humboldt 59, West 20
Denver 63, West 9
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Cedar Rapids Prairie 15
Linn-Mar 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27
AREA
Denver 63, Postville 15
Denver 54, Tipson 25
Denver 47, Alburnett 27
Humboldt 60, Oelwein 15
Oelwein 54, Clayton Ridge 6
Saint Ansgar 39, Oelwein 35
New Hampton 71, East Marshall 6
Independence 67, East Marshall 12
Independence 63, Mount Vernon 9
Independence 45, New Hampton 27
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.