Wrestling: Prep scoreboard
Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

Wrestling

Prep

METRO

Columbus 35, Dike-New Hartford 30

Denver 66, Columbus 18

Charles City 57, Columbus 21

AREA

Don Bosco 68, Wapsie Valley 9

Don Bosco 80, South Winneshiek 0

Don Bosco 81, Jesup 0

Wapsie Valley 54, Jesup 27

Wapsie Valley 48, South Winneshiek 33

Union 60, Aplington-Parkersburg/GC 18

Union 48, North Tama 21

Hudson 65, BCLUW-SH 15

Hudson 41, Clear Lake 36

Osage 54, North Butler 21

Osage 64, North Union 15

Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 24

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Garner-Hayfield 12

Lake Mills 42, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Mason City Newman 15

East Marshall 40, Hampton-Dumont 33

