Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

Wrestling
Prep
METRO
Columbus 35, Dike-New Hartford 30
Denver 66, Columbus 18
Charles City 57, Columbus 21
AREA
Don Bosco 68, Wapsie Valley 9
Don Bosco 80, South Winneshiek 0
Don Bosco 81, Jesup 0
Wapsie Valley 54, Jesup 27
Wapsie Valley 48, South Winneshiek 33
Union 60, Aplington-Parkersburg/GC 18
Union 48, North Tama 21
Hudson 65, BCLUW-SH 15
Hudson 41, Clear Lake 36
Osage 54, North Butler 21
Osage 64, North Union 15
Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 24
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Garner-Hayfield 12
Lake Mills 42, Nashua-Plainfield 37
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Mason City Newman 15
East Marshall 40, Hampton-Dumont 33
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!