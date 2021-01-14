 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrestling: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
WRESTLING

Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

clip art wrestling

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 64, Cedar Rapids Washington 13

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51, Waterloo East 30

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 61, Dubuque Senior 6

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40, Cedar Rapids Xavier 32

Western Dubuque 64, Dubuque Wahlert 9

Linn-Mar 58, Cedar Rapids Prairie 18

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Decorah 19

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Caledonia (Wis) 12

Union 54, Hudson 24

Denver 60, Jesup 16

AGWSR 53, Jesup 24

Denver 55, AGWSR 21

Don Bosco 79, Center Point-Urbana (-1)

West Delaware 36, Don Bosco 33

Prep girls

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 30

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News