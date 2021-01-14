Wrestling: Prep scoreboard

Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 64, Cedar Rapids Washington 13
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51, Waterloo East 30
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 61, Dubuque Senior 6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40, Cedar Rapids Xavier 32
Western Dubuque 64, Dubuque Wahlert 9
Linn-Mar 58, Cedar Rapids Prairie 18
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Decorah 19
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Caledonia (Wis) 12
Union 54, Hudson 24
Denver 60, Jesup 16
AGWSR 53, Jesup 24
Denver 55, AGWSR 21
Don Bosco 79, Center Point-Urbana (-1)
West Delaware 36, Don Bosco 33
Prep girls
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 30
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
