clip art wrestling

College men

NWCA Division III poll

Team;Record

1. Wartburg;2-0

2. Loras;1-0

3. Augsburg (Minn.);1-0

4. Wabash (Ind.);1-0

5. Johnson & Wales (R.I.);4-1

6. Mount Union (Ohio);1-0

7. Baldwin Wallace (Ohio);1-0

8. Wis.-La Crosse;1-0

9. Coe;1-0

10. North Central (Ill.);1-0

11. Coll. of New Jersey;3-1

12. Ithaca (N.Y.);2-2

13. Wis.-Whitewater;2-1

14. Coast Guard;0-0

15. Rochester Tech. (N.Y.);0-0

16. New York U.;0-0

17. Messiah (Pa.);7-0

18. Millikin (Ill.);8-0

19. Central;8-2

20. Castleton (Vt.);5-2

21. John Carroll (Ohio);7-2

22. Stevens Tech. (N.J.);2-2

23. Brockport (N.Y.);1-0

24. Washington & Lee (Va.);5-2

25. Olivet (Mich.);4-1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments