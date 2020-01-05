agate Wrestling: College scores Jan 5, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save College scoresBIG TEN Oregon St. 21, Michigan 15 NORTHERN SUN St. Cloud St. 33, Western Colorado 16 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Woman arrested for stealing cartloads from Waterloo Walmart UnityPoint-Allen Hospital releases top baby names for 2019 One arrested in Waterloo party bus robbery New Hartford couple welcomes first Cedar Valley baby of 2020 Woman arrested following Waterloo chase View All Promotions promotion 2018 Pet PAWparazzi promotion 2017 Prep Football Preview Print Ads Health Black Hawk Custom Hearing LLC - Ad from 2020-01-05 23 hrs ago Black Hawk Custom Hearing LLC 2055 Kimball Ave. Suite 300, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-4603 Website Construction CITY BUILDERS & SUPPLY - Ad from 2020-01-05 23 hrs ago City Builders & Supply 2009 Center St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-4000 Website Sale DILLARDS - Ad from 2019-12-31 Dec 31, 2019 Finance Dupaco Community Credit Union - Print - Ad from 2020-01-05 23 hrs ago Service Majestic Moon - Ad from 2019-12-30 Dec 30, 2019 Majestic Moon 1955 LOCKE AVE, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-2656 Construction BLACK HAWK MEMORIAL - Ad from 2020-01-05 23 hrs ago Black Hawk Memorial 5325 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-232-4332 Website Sale HERTZ FARM MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2020-01-05 23 hrs ago Hertz Farm Management 6314 Chancellor Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-234-1949 Website Medical CEDAR VALLEY MEDICAL-ENT - Ad from 2020-01-05 23 hrs ago Cedar Valley Ear, Nose, Throat 1753 W. Ridgeway Ave. Suite 108, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-833-5972 Website Insurance KRISTI S. DEMUTH AGENCY, INC - Ad from 2020-01-05 23 hrs ago Kristi S. Demuth Agency, Inc 408 W BREMER AVENUE, WAVERLY, IA 50677 319-352-5531 Office Randalls Stop N Shop - Ad from 2019-12-31 Dec 31, 2019 Randall's 320 5th Street, Hudson, IA 50643 319-988-3377
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.