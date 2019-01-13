College
BIG TEN
Iowa 24, Minnesota 10
Ohio St. 37, Michigan St. 4
Indiana 36, Maryland 3
Penn St. 24, Wisconsin 13
BIG 12
Iowa St. 31, Fresno St. 6
North Carolina St. 32, West Virginia 10
Pittsburgh 34, South Dakota St. 0
Wyoming 22, Oregon St. 16
