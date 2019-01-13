Try 1 month for 99¢
College

BIG TEN

Iowa 24, Minnesota 10

Ohio St. 37, Michigan St. 4

Indiana 36, Maryland 3

Penn St. 24, Wisconsin 13

BIG 12

Iowa St. 31, Fresno St. 6

North Carolina St. 32, West Virginia 10

Pittsburgh 34, South Dakota St. 0

Wyoming 22, Oregon St. 16

