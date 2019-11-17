clip art wrestling

College men

Big 12

Northwestern 24, Northern Iowa 20

Iowa St. 24, Bucknell 15

Big Ten

Iowa 39, Tenn.-Chattanooga 0

Purdue 22, North Dakota St. 12

Virginia Tech 21, Ohio St. 15

