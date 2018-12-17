Try 1 month for 99¢
College

BIG TEN

Northwestern 32, Cal Poly 16

AMERICAN RIVERS

Desert Duals

Wartburg 23, Colorado-Mesa 19

Wartburg 52, Concordia (Wis.) 6

Wartburg 41, North Central 3

NORTHERN SUN

Desert Duals

Colorado St.-Pueblo 31, Minn. St.-Mankato 11

Minn. St.-Mankato 41, Simon Fraser 6

Minn. St.-Mankato 24, Colorado-Mesa 13

