College
BIG TEN
Northwestern 32, Cal Poly 16
AMERICAN RIVERS
Desert Duals
Wartburg 23, Colorado-Mesa 19
Wartburg 52, Concordia (Wis.) 6
Wartburg 41, North Central 3
NORTHERN SUN
Desert Duals
Colorado St.-Pueblo 31, Minn. St.-Mankato 11
Minn. St.-Mankato 41, Simon Fraser 6
Minn. St.-Mankato 24, Colorado-Mesa 13
