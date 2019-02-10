Try 1 month for 99¢
College

BIG TEN

Minnesota 45, Maryland 0

Michigan 30, Northwestern 9

Rutgers 22, Purdue 15

Michigan St. 36, Cleveland St. 7

BIG 12

Wyoming 32, South Dakota St. 9

Air Force 39, Cal Poly 6

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 30, Northern St. 6

Minn. St.-Mankato 18, Minn. St.-Moorhead 16

Augustana 21, Minot St. 18

U-Mary 27, Southwest Minnesota St. 12

