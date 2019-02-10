College
BIG TEN
Minnesota 45, Maryland 0
Michigan 30, Northwestern 9
Rutgers 22, Purdue 15
Michigan St. 36, Cleveland St. 7
BIG 12
Wyoming 32, South Dakota St. 9
Air Force 39, Cal Poly 6
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 30, Northern St. 6
Minn. St.-Mankato 18, Minn. St.-Moorhead 16
Augustana 21, Minot St. 18
U-Mary 27, Southwest Minnesota St. 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.